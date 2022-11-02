Tom Knowles delivers optimistic Walsall message after improved form

Walsall striker Tom Knowles believes the only way is up for his side after hitting “rock bottom” earlier in the season.

The Saddlers currently sit 12th in League Two, four points from the play-off places after an improved run of form in recent weeks.

Michael Flynn’s side began the season well, winning both their opening games, scoring five goals and keeping two clean sheets in the process. However, a horror run of form followed, with the club going nine games without a win stretching almost two months.

But the month of October brought an improvement, with four wins from their last six league games. The early season defensive solidity has also returned, with only four goals being conceded in that time too.

Knowles believes that his side hit their lowest point following the winless run and can now take the momentum from the positive results in recent weeks to maintain their push up the table.

“We believe we hit rock bottom and have bounced back from that and had a brilliant month,” Knowles told the Express and Star.

“If we carry on the way we are going – and we know there will be bumps in the road – but once we have been as low as we have, the only way is up.

“We’ve come back from those results, had a really good month, and hopefully can take that forward.

“That spell was tough because you are playing so well and you are not getting the results, the rub of the green and that probably hurts more than not playing very well and not getting results.

“We’ve been there, we’ve gone through the hard luck and things, and hopefully we are turning the corner now, we’ve all learned about each other and we are working hard in training every single day. “We just need to keep going, keep chipping away and looking forward to the next games.” The verdict It has been an incredibly mixed season for Walsall so far, with some excellent runs of form coming either side of a really poor sequence of results. Fans should be encouraged by Knowles’ comments, as it underlines the growing belief within the squad that they can have a successful season. Question marks remain over whether the Saddlers can find the consistency to really threaten the top end of the table this season, but there is no doubt their recent form has been impressive. As other sides such as Barrow have shown, it is possible to recover from a decline in form. The Bluebirds recently suffered five straight league defeats, but bounced back and now sit fourth in the table, so one bad run does not have to be defining in your season. Walsall do have the quality to challenge this season, most particularly in striker Danny Johnson. The Mansfield loanee has nine goals for the season and is the third top scorer in the league, so with a goalscorer like him in their team, it gives the Saddlers a real chance. It would also be premature to write off any side managed by Flynn. The 42-year-old proved the doubters wrong many times during his time in charge of Newport County and will be looking to do the same again at the Bescot Stadium this season.