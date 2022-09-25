Tom Ince offers insight into Reading FC mindset after strong start to season

Reading have had a bright start to the Championship as they currently sit third on 18 points after ten games.

Their good start has led many to suggest that a promotion push could be on the cards should the Royals maintain their good form.

Having won six of the ten games so far, it isn’t a surprise to see many associated with the Berkshire club start to think of a place in the playoff places.

That sentiment hasn’t been shared with Tom Ince though, with the former Stoke and Derby winger keen to remain grounded about their start.

Speaking to the official club website, Ince said: “We’ve always had one aim and it’s great when you’re winning games, but I think sometimes people outside the club get a little carried away.

“We want to try and win as many games as we can for the fans, but our first aim is get to 45 points. And after that, if we are still in the mix then that’s a bonus and we’ll want to push on.

“But the biggest thing for us is to fight in each and every game and be at it to give us every chance of winning games.”

It’s a pragmatic approach that Reading are taking and one that would be wise considering their transfer restrictions.

Those restrictions meant many predicted Reading to be struggling at the bottom of the table, something Ince acknowledged: “Six wins out of ten is good, considering lots of pundits said Reading would be down there struggling – but it’s early days.

“The mentality of this group is massive and that is the most important thing in this team, to desire to prove people wrong.”

The Verdict

Reading have been in outstanding form this season, there’s no doubting it. But the pragmatism is exactly the right approach to take considering how many injuries the Royals had last season and how quickly it derailed their season.

There is currently a lack of depth at the club and one or two injuries to key players could see them struggle.

But, while they’re getting positive results, that mindset should be used to motivate the current group as they look to continue to prove people wrong.