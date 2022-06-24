Tom Ince in: As things stand, is this Reading FC’s best XI as 22/23 season approaches?

Reading had an incredibly difficult campaign last year in the Championship.

Paul Ince arrived as temporary boss midway through the season and steered the club away from the relegation zone.

But a 21st place finish for the Royals has not inspired much confidence that the team will be able to stave off the drop again over the next 12 months.

The summer transfer window offers the club an opportunity to improve the first team squad, but the likes of John Swift and Josh Laurent have departed, as well as other figures who were only available through loan deals previously.

This will make Ince’s task even more difficult as he now takes permanent charge of the team going into the latest campaign.

Here is the best Reading XI as things stand going into 2022-23…

With Orjan Nyland having departed the club at the end of last season, Joe Lumley has arrived as his replacement between the sticks and he should easily take control of the first choice position.

The back four is slightly makeshift as things stand, with the absence of Baba Rahman leaving Tom McIntyre as the placed player to slot in at left back.

Tom Holmes and Scott Dan can form a solid centre back partnership from there, with Andy Yiadom maintaining his place at right-back.

In midfield, Serbian underage international Dejan Tetek may have to step up into a significant role in the team as part of Ince’s midfield two, alongside the more attack-minded Ovie Ejaria.

Lucas Joao remains the obvious option up front, with Tom Ince having arrived as a potential strike partner going into the season.

Out wide, Junior Hoilett and Yakou Meite remain the best options available to the Royals.