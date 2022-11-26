Tom Ince = 9/10: Rating all of Reading FC’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

Reading performed extremely well in the summer transfer window considering the EFL restrictions they were forced to work within.

After breaching profitability and sustainability rules, they have needed to stay within a wage limit and can only have a certain number of players in their squad.

That caused a few issues in terms of getting a deal for Naby Sarr over the line – but overall – the Royals can count the previous window as a successful one with Mark Bowen and Paul Ince working wonders.

14 quiz questions about historic Reading FC moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 Simod Cup final 1998: Who scored their opening goal in the final? Stuart Beavon Michael Gilkes Neil Smillie Mick Tait

It remains to be seen whether they have done enough to remain afloat in the Championship with these additions – but they have certainly given themselves a chance considering the reasonable amount of quality and depth they have.

This has paid dividends for them when injuries started to hit the squad – and fringe players could come in handy again following the end of this World Cup break.

Looking back at their summer business though, we’re rating every one of their additions out of 10, even Amadou Mbengue and Andy Carroll who joined after the previous window closed!

Joe Lumley – 7

Following such a turbulent season at Middlesbrough, making several errors, it came as a surprise to many when he was linked with the Royals.

And it looked as though those fears were justified when he endured a nightmarish display against Rotherham United in August.

However, he has responded extremely well since then and although he could be questioned for a couple of the goals conceded since that display in South Yorkshire, he has performed reasonably well during the majority of his time in Berkshire thus far.

Tom Ince – 9

Coming in on a free transfer from Stoke City, this deal seemed like a no-brainer considering the Royals’ restrictions and how well he performed during the second half of last season.

He was a bright spark during 2021/22 but has taken his game to a new level this term, establishing himself as their most important player following the departure of John Swift.

This team wouldn’t function well without him and that’s why the Berkshire outfit need to do everything in their power to keep him fit.

Dean Bouzanis – 5

After last season, it seemed clear that a revamp was needed in the goalkeeping department and this is why the signing of Bouzanis made sense.

Coming in on a free transfer, he has certainly provided value for money so far with a couple of decent displays against Middlesbrough and Hull City.

The Australian has had some wobbly moments – with his error against Hull almost proving to be costly – but he hasn’t been too bad when needed.

Tyrese Fornah – 8

Considering he spent last season in League One with Shrewsbury Town, many would have seen this loan signing as a real risk.

However, the 23-year-old has made the step up to the second tier seamlessly and is arguably unlucky not to have won even more game time this season.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him start more regularly after the international break – because he has shown he can be an asset both defensively and in the final third.

Jeff Hendrick – 5

Considering his CV, the Irishman has endured a reasonably poor spell at the Select Car Leasing Stadium so far despite enjoying some bright moments.

Scoring against Norwich City during the early stages of October, he has shown some promise in the final third but hasn’t been able to fully show the Premier League class he once had.

And he’s at real risk of falling out of the starting lineup if he fails to step up to the plate more often. He has bags of ability in his locker – but can he showcase that regularly?

Shane Long – 7

He has spent time on the sidelines during his second spell at the club and in fairness, you can’t be surprised considering his age.

However, the Irishman has been a real asset when on the pitch and perhaps even exceeded the expectations of his biggest fans.

The 35-year-old may not be the player he once was – but he has pressed well at times and arguably deserves a place in the starting lineup at the moment.

Sam Hutchinson – 7

His fitness record was a concern for Reading supporters when he linked up with the club and his time out of action has been frustrating.

When available though, the ex-Sheffield Wednesday man has been one of the Royals’ best players and you have to give him a lot of credit for that because he has only just made the step back up from the third tier.

Able to be an asset both in central defence and in the middle of the park, that versatility could help his current side to safety if he can stay fit.

Nesta Guinness-Walker – 7

The ex-AFC Wimbledon defender should be ahead of Baba Rahman in the pecking order at this stage – not necessarily because of his defending but because of what he can offer going forward.

He endured a real baptism of fire on the opening day against Blackpool and Josh Bowler – but has thrived since then and has been unlucky not to get himself on the scoresheet.

Many outsiders believed this may have been a bad signing but he’s proving those doubters wrong and Reading supporters will be hoping to see much more of him following this international break.

Mamadou Loum – 6

When the Senegal international is on top form, he can be as good as any other midfielder in the second tier.

Showing his class during the early stages of the season, he has shown some less promising signs in recent times and that’s a shame because he has the potential to be a game-changer for the Royals.

His passing needs to improve for sure – and there are times when he’s far too casual in possession. If he improves in these two areas, he could enjoy a successful time with his current loan side during 2023.

Naby Sarr – 5

After waiting so long to get this deal over the line, the Berkshire outfit would have been hoping to see him in action frequently.

However, injury problems have kept him on the sidelines and that’s a huge shame because he has shown promise when in action.

Scoring on his debut against Millwall, Reading’s supporters will be hoping that’s a sign of things to come because he was an excellent performer for Huddersfield Town last season.

Baba Rahman – 5

Some fans questioned this signing because he was part of a Reading defence that performed extremely poorly last season, nearly relegating the side to the third tier.

However, he had the chance to make a fresh start in Berkshire in a wing-back role, giving him more freedom to go forward and be a real force in the final third.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t been effective and at this stage, Guinness-Walker arguably deserves to start ahead of him at this point.

If he wants to play at the top level again, his performances simply have to improve because he isn’t even standing out in the second tier at this point.

Amadou Mbengue – 8

Along with Ince, Mbengue has probably been the Royals’ best signing.

Because of his lack of experience in the second tier, Reading fans would have been nervous about seeing him start in central defence but he has proved to be a real asset.

His presence has been much-needed in the absence of other defenders and after seeing him perform excellently, he’s certainly a player the club will be wanting to tie down to fresh terms.

Andy Carroll – 6

It’s been a mixed spell for the former England international.

At times, he hasn’t lived up to expectations but thrived in other games, so he’s another player along with Mbengue that should be signed up to a new deal.

Scoring two goals in 11 league games this season, that isn’t a bad record and he played a crucial part in the winner against Hull too, so he’s been more of an asset than a hindrance.