Tom Holmes to Nottingham Forest: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Tom Holmes is only 21-years-old right now but already has over 50 games of Championship experience, having played for Reading throughout his career so far.

That soon could change for the player though, with Nottingham Forest keen to snap him up as reported by the Daily Mail. He is young, has potential to become a solid defender at Championship level and with his level of gametime so far, he could step in and do a job now.

This season, he has played in 13 games so far (with just eight starts). It means he is certainly a squad player for the Royals and they won’t be too eager to lose him, especially considering the talent he seems to have and the potential for him to become an important player.

If Forest and Steve Cooper can sort out a deal though, then it could be a shrewd move by the club.

Is it a good move?

For Nottingham Forest, a deal would certainly be a tidy bit of business.

It isn’t a big-name signing and he might not get pulses racing like a big-money signing would but some of the best deals in football often don’t.

This instead would be a shrewd investment, with Steve Cooper putting money and faith in the right kind of player. He’s young, has great potential and can fill-in if needed now. There would be no need for a loan move and he could fit straight into the squad.

In terms of potential resale value then and as an option off the bench or in rotation, he would be a great signing for the side.

It’s therefore no wonder that Reading have so far turned down the approaches from their division rivals – and it’s likely to continue that way during this window.

Would he start?

Forest have a few options in defence right now but Holmes would certainly help bolster their backline and could definitely get straight into the first-team. Having played a key part for current side Reading over the last few seasons – not to mention a brief stint in Belgium – he certainly has the know-how to do a job in defence.

If he doesn’t start immediately, then he could definitely end up a mainstay in the side. He’s definitely get a chance to prove himself at some point too and will no doubt take it.

What does he offer?

He offers a calmness and a composure despite his youth and he can cut it with some of the best forwards in the league.

Even against Forest’s forwards he has previously managed to do a number on them and can distribute it effectively from the back too.

He is a defender that likes having the ball at his feet and, when he does, his eye for a pass and his vision is one of the best at the Royals despite his age. He doesn’t need to – or tend to – make any rash decisions either.

He can read the play, break up attacks and then set off his team on their own attack at his own pace – and Forest would certainly benefit from that.