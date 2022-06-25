Tom Holmes makes admission over Reading player exit

Reading have seen several of their first-team squad leave already this summer but one player that Tom Holmes didn’t want to see the back of was Josh Laurent, with the player telling Berkshire Live he was ‘gutted’ to see him go.

The Royals struggled at the wrong end of the Championship table last season amid some off-field issues and a points deduction left them scrambling for safety.

In the end, the club managed to steer clear of the drop and secure their place in the second tier ahead of the next campaign. However, new boss Paul Ince will not want a repeat performance and has allowed players to leave to refresh the side so far this offseason.

Quiz: Are these 20 Reading transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Did Reading sign Simon Cox for a fee or on a free in 2014? Fee Free

It was inevitable that there would be interest in some of their better players from teams higher up the pyramid too and it has seen Josh Laurent, arguably one of their most creative players last season, head out of the exit door to join Stoke.

Having featured in 41 league games for the Royals last time out and managed two goals with four assists, his absence in the side will be a big blow to the club.

Tom Holes, the player’s teammate, has emphasised this loss by telling Berkshire Live that he has been ‘gutted’ to see him join up with the Potters and not stay on at the Madejski Stadium.

Speaking about the deal, Holmes said: “With John Swift it felt like it was inevitable, but I was gutted with Josh [Laurent] going to be fair, everyone was gutted.

“He was a massive character and massive for the team over the last couple of years.”

Holmes himself had a solid season, making 32 league appearances, and recently signed his own new contract with the club, but whilst he will continue to play on for Reading he will now have to do it without old teammate Laurent.

The Verdict

Josh Laurent will certainly be a big miss for Reading when the new season starts because of his attacking drive and his creativity for the club.

If they can find a suitable – but obviously cheap – replacement for the player though, then it will at least soften the blow. It always looked like he would be a man in-demand this summer and it comes as no real surprise to see him now end up at Stoke and not carrying on at Reading.

That doesn’t mean that the side won’t still miss having him in the squad. According to Tom Holmes, it seems like he was well-liked in the dressing room and that the rest of the side saw the talent he had, so they will likely all be disappointed to see one of their best assets head out of the exit door at the Madejski.

Paul Ince though did well when he took over at the club at the end of the last season and if he can recruit well and keep that kind of form going, then they will not need Laurent and will be able to try and look up the table without the player in their squad.