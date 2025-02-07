Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has predicted Brighton and Everton target Tom Fellows will leave West Bromwich Albion in the summer if they fail to gain promotion to the Premier League.

The Baggies academy product has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last 12 months, establishing himself as one of the first names on the team sheet under both Carlos Corberan and Tony Mowbray.

He is likely the club's single most sellable asset due to his status as a graduate of the Albion youth system and, of course, his output in recent times, which has earmarked him as a top-bracket winger at Championship level.

Fellows displayed real flashes of promise last time out but has blossomed into a star this term, with his return of 10 assists from 30 matches bettered by nobody else across the Championship.

Tom Fellows' 24/25 Championship stats for West Bromwich Albion via FotMob, as of February 7 Appearances 30 Goals 2 Assists 10 xA 4.90 Chances created 40 Successful crosses 27 Successful dribbles 33 Touches in opposition box 99

Unsurprisingly, the 21-year-old has earned considerable transfer interest from the Premier League. On deadline day, The Sun's Alan Nixon had claimed that a £10 million deal had been agreed between West Brom and Everton for Fellows' signature, but local journalist Lewis Cox of the Express and Star disputed this report and, ultimately, the winger ended up staying put.

However, according to a fresh report from TEAMtalk, Brighton have joined the race for Fellows, who is under contract until 2027 but could be prized away from the Hawthorns if a £20 million offer arrives. The report claims that, naturally, Mowbray's side will stand a much better chance at retaining the wide man if they gain promotion to the Premier League.

West Brom are currently sixth in the Championship but their second playoff finish in as many campaigns is far from secure, with multiple sides competing neck-and-neck for the division's final two top-six slots.

Carlton Palmer's West Brom, Tom Fellows transfer verdict amid Brighton and Everton interest

Palmer is confident that Fellows will depart the West Midlands come the summer should Albion fall short of sealing a return to the Premier League, despite the club occupying a strong bargaining position due to the length of time which remains on his current contract.

The ex-Baggies and England midfielder cited the financial restrictions which Everton have faced in recent times, but the Toffees will have fresh spending scope in the summer when the current PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) cycle concludes.

"Brighton have joined Everton in looking to sign Tom Fellows this summer," Palmer exclusively told FLW.

"He has been the subject of speculation for some time now, he's a very talented young player and has been outstanding for the club. The 21-year-old has been watched by a lot of teams, £10 million was offered.

"He's been a crucial part of West Brom's promotion push, registering two goals and 10 assists in 30 Championship appearances, more assists than any other player in the league. Everton and Brighton want to buy him but West Brom are standing firm, they want £20 million for the player to part with his signature.

"They're not in any position where they have to sell him as he's under contract until 2027, so they're in a very strong position. But, from the player's point of view, yes he's playing regularly, but if they don't get promotion then I would assume both in the interest of the player and the club, he will be sold in the summer.

"We'll have to wait and see. With restrictions with Everton at the moment, I think £20 million could still be a lot for them to pay, we know what Brighton are like in signing young players to develop them before moving them on.

"Fellows has high potential and could go on to be a top, top player, so ultimately if he continues his current form he will be in high demand in the summer and I fully expect him to not be a West Brom player past the summer if they are not promoted to the Premier League."

West Brom's Tom Fellows would be a shrewd fit at Everton

A regular starting berth could perhaps prove more difficult to come by from the offset with Fabian Hurzeler's side, though Fellows would represent a shrewd and immediate fit at Everton.

A traditional old-school winger who likes to hug the byline, get chalk on his boots and continually aim dangerous in-swinging deliveries, Fellows would slot straight in on the right flank, likely acclimating to a side that likes to be direct and front-footed and play with a target man up top in either Beto or Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

His relentless work ethic and dynamic running would surely endear him to an invariably-charged-up Everton home crowd, too, who are demanding of such traits.

The two senior wide-right options at David Moyes' disposal, Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom, are both on loan from Leeds United and Atalanta respectively but have failed to impress, meaning their stays may not be made permanent in a few months' time.

That means, then, that Everton will be looking for fresh recruits in that area of the pitch and Fellows could be a perfect fit.