West Brom starlet Tom Fellows has attracted the interest of numerous Premier League sides for his impressive performances at The Hawthorns over the last 18 months, and he could leave the club this summer to make the jump up to the top-flight.

Solihull-born Fellows joined the Baggies at under-10 level, and progressed through their youth ranks to make his first-team debut for the club in the EFL Cup in 2021.

The pacey attacker enjoyed his first real taste of senior football out on loan at Crawley Town in 2022/23, then properly emerged at West Brom last season under Carlos Corberan with five goals and four assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

He was believed to be on the radar of the likes of Southampton, Everton and Ipswich Town last summer, but remained with the Baggies for this season amid their push for the play-offs.

The 21-year-old has hit double figures for goals and assists in the Championship so far this term, and according to TEAMtalk, both the Toffees and fellow top-flight outfit Crystal Palace placed him on their January transfer shortlist earlier this year. He stayed at The Hawthorns past the deadline once again, but could finally make a move away this summer with Everton plotting another approach.

Tom Fellows' current estimated weekly wage at West Brom

According to Capology's estimates, Fellows currently earns £6,000 each week at the Baggies, which works out at around £312,000 every year that he features for the club.

His contract at The Hawthorns runs until the summer of 2027, so following the end of this season, he will earn £624,000 across the rest of his deal if he does not move away or see his terms revised to better reflect his stature in their squad.

Albion's estimated weekly expenditure on their playing squad's wages is around £445,231, so the 21-year-old's earnings are relatively low, considering he has started 30 league games from the right-wing up to now in this campaign.

Tom Fellows' potential wage hike at Everton

Everton have enjoyed an impressive revival under David Moyes in the second half of the Premier League season. Their top-flight status is safe for another campaign, and they could look to bring Fellows in this summer to bolster their attacking ranks for 2025/26.

In terms of a potential weekly wage that the 21-year-old could earn with the Toffees, it is clear to see that an increase would be in order, considering their estimated £1,393,500 spend on player wages each week.

Tim Iroegbunam is an Everton player of similar age and potential to Fellows, and he earns around £20,000 per week on Merseyside right now. Youssef Chermiti, meanwhile is a young, back-up attacker like the 21-year-old would be under Moyes, and his weekly wage is estimated to be around £30,000.

Fellows' potential wage at the new Everton Stadium would likely be somewhere in between those two figures. As a result, which would represent a clear hike on what he currently makes with the Baggies.

Tom Fellows' potential wage hike at Crystal Palace

Similarly to their Premier League counterparts, Crystal Palace's recent form has been a stark contrast to earlier in the campaign, with Oliver Glasner getting the best out of his impressive squad over the last few months and the Eagles now preparing for an FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa.

Fellows would undoubtedly suit their quick, counter-attacking style of play if he were to make the move to Selhurst Park this summer, and based on current Palace players that are similar to him, he would once again be in for a big increase to his weekly wage.

The Eagles are no strangers to shopping for Championship players, and they moved to snap up Romain Esse from Millwall in the January window, with the 19-year-old now earning around £15,000 each week, according to Capology's estimates.

Malcolm Ebiowei was signed from Derby County back in 2