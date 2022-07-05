Tom Eaves makes Shota Arveladze transfer claim following Hull City exit

Ex-Hull City striker Tom Eaves has claimed that Tigers boss Shota Arveladze wanted to keep him at the club for the 2022-23 season – but the Georgian was overruled by the powers-that-be at the MKM Stadium.

The 30-year-old’s time at the East Yorkshire side came to an end this summer when he appeared on the club’s list of released players following the conclusion of the 2021-22 Championship season.

That was despite featuring 31 times in the second tier for the Tigers, scoring five goals in that time, and he was used often by Arveladze when he replaced Grant McCann in the dugout in January.

Eaves has since picked up another Championship club in the form of newly-promoted Rotherham United, and he has very big boots to fill in the form of the departed Michael Smith.

It could have been all very different though for Eaves heading in to next season if Hull’s current manager had gotten his wish.

“I ended up playing a lot of games when the new manager came in and I had a really good relationship with Shota,” Eaves said, per the Yorkshire Post.

“He spoke to me a few weeks before the end of the season and said I was one of the players he wanted to stay but the day before the last game of the season (vice-chairman) Tan Kesler pulled me and said the recruitment team and the owners had their own idea, which is fair enough.

“The fans were always fantastic with me and I always heard them singing my name so, hopefully, I’ll get a good reception when I go back this season. “I wish nothing but the best for the club.” The Verdict Eaves did a job for Hull last season and did help them to secure their Championship status for the following campaign. However, it’s understandable as to why Hull owner Acun Ilicali and his recruitment team would decide to not trigger the extension in his contract. They are clearly aiming for bigger and better attackers, as evidenced with links to Haji Wright and Oscar Estupinan, and if one of those players arrives then Eaves would merely be a back-up option. At Rotherham, he will likely get regular game-time, just like he did last season at the Tigers, and it’s a move which suits all parties.