Tom Dele-Bashiru sends social media message after Reading loan spell finishes

Tom Dele-Bashiru thanked all those connected to Reading for helping him after his loan spell came to an end.

Thank you to the players, staff and fans at @ReadingFC for immediately making me feel at home and the amazing support you have shown me. It was a difficult season filled with ups and downs but i enjoyed every minute. I wish the club the best of luck in the future!

Up the ding🤍 pic.twitter.com/1O0DKZp4sl — Tom Dele (@tomdele10) May 8, 2022

The 22-year-old midfielder joined the Royals from Watford in the summer transfer window last year and has gone on to play 38 games for the Berkshire outfit this season.

Whilst it hasn’t gone to plan on the pitch for the side, with Reading battling relegation towards the end of the campaign, it has given Dele-Bashiru a chance to get regular minutes for the first time in his career.

And, it’s something he clearly enjoyed, as he took to Twitter to send a message to the supporters looking back on his time at the club.

“Thank you to the players, staff and fans at Reading FC for immediately making me feel at home and the amazing support you have shown me. It was a difficult season filled with ups and downs but I enjoyed every minute. I wish the club the best of luck in the future!”

His last appearance for the Royals came as they lost to Luton Town on the final day.

Do any of these 12 famous people support Reading FC?

1 of 12 Lewis Hamilton Yes No

The verdict

This was a loan spell that worked out for all parties as the midfielder certainly contributed on the pitch for Reading in the past year and it gave him a taste of Championship football.

Of course, it was a difficult season at times, with the club struggling, and the change of manager wasn’t ideal either.

But, these things happen and it was an experience that Dele-Bashiru will have benefited from and this message is a nice touch to the fans.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.