Watford earned their lowest finish in the English football pyramid since 2010 last season.

The Hornets came 15th, and were 17 points adrift of the play-off places, well off the pace of the promotion hunt.

Tom Cleverley took over the side late in the campaign, and earned himself the permanent managerial position in April with his work.

However, the size of the task at hand should not be underestimated going into the new season.

Watford have been a perennial presence at the top of the Championship over the last 15 years, including even enjoying six years in the Premier League in that time.

But those standards could prove difficult to live up to, especially given this is his first role in management.

Tom Cleverley’s Watford record

Cleverley only oversaw the final nine games of the season last year, but a total of just two wins, as well as five draws, didn’t blow the world away.

While the performances themselves were an improvement on what came before, they were still pacing at a distinctly mid-table rate.

A record of 11 points from nine games would translate to 56 points over the course of a 46 match season, which is the exact amount they earned last year.

Nine games isn’t a huge sample size to judge a manager on, but it’s not massively encouraging either.

Supporters may need to brace themselves for another tricky campaign, where fighting for promotion will likely be too far out of reach.

In fact, their transfer business so far this summer indicates that another 15th place finish wouldn’t be the worst result for them ever, as disappointing as that may seem.

The impending departure of Yaser Asprilla to Rennes will be a big blow given how important he proved to be last year.

The Colombian boasts a huge amount of potential, having performed well last season and is still only 20-years-of-age.

Watford simply have to replace him before the window shuts later this month given he contributed six goals and seven assists in 2023/24 (all stats from Fbref).

Ismael Koné has also been sold, giving Cleverley a further blow to his squad ahead of the new term.

Watford’s underwhelming 2024 summer transfer activity

According to The Athletic, the Hornets will receive £25 million as part of the deal to sell Asprilla to Rennes, and The Athletic have also reported that Koné earned Watford £15 million.

That £40 million total is a big chunk of change, and is money that should be reinvested back into improving the first team squad.

But the club’s signings so far this summer have been quite underwhelming, with Moussa Sissoko’s return being the headline addition.

Signings like Rocco Vata, Kayky Almeida and Mamadou Doumbia all look promising, but they are all under the age of 20 and are quite inexperienced at this level.

Yaser Asprilla's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.20 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.22 Shots 2.50 Assists 0.23 Expected assists (xAG) 0.19 npxG + xAG 0.41 Shot-creating actions 4.81

There are no guarantees that they will be able to make an immediate impact, certainly as potential replacements for Koné and Asprilla.

If Watford are to avoid dropping down the Championship table this year, then they must dip back into the market before 30 August.

Because, as things stand going into the opening weekend, Cleverley must be concerned about the health and shape of his squad.

The negativity surrounding the team from pundits and supporters won’t help.

In fact, it is the exact kind of dark cloud hanging over them that such an inexperienced manager will be dreading.

Because there is now a real threat that an even worse finish than 2010 will be on the cards this year.