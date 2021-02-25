Tom Cleverley sends Instagram message to Watford fans after Blackburn victory

Watford continued their push towards the automatic promotion places following a hard-fought win at Blackburn on Wednesday.

It looked like being the play-offs at best for the Hornets, but four straight victories has put Xisco’s team just one point behind second-placed Brentford and has seen them move above Swansea, although the South Wales outfit have played two games fewer.

Joao Pedro opened the scoring at Ewood Park before Ismaila Sarr continued his goalscoring spree by doubling the Hornets’ advantage.

On-loan Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott threatened a comeback for Rovers, but Ken Sema’s 61st minute strike ensured that Ben Brereton’s late effort was nothing more than a consolation for the hosts.

Despite the scoreline suggesting otherwise, it was generally a comfortable evening for the Vicarage Road outfit, although stand-in captain Tom Cleverly took to Instagram and apologised to the Watford faithful for not making the game easier for themselves.

The former Manchester United midfielder said: “Another hard fought win on the road. We must put you lot through the emotions watching us sometimes but a win is a win. Big game in 2 days time! (Not sure how my arms got in this position)”.

The Verdict

Cleverly is right, three points are three points, but the Hornets have been putting their supporters through a full range of emotions in recent weeks – with each of their previous three victories all coming by the odd goal.

But it’s four wins on the bounce for Watford, so no one associated with the Vicarage Road outfit will be complaining.