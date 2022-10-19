Tom Cleverley reveals what will take Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro to the next level at Watford

Tom Cleverly has opened up on what the talented duo of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr need to do to improve at Watford.

The midfielder was discussing the pair in the build up to this week’s round of midweek action.

He believes both have the tools to make it in the Premier League, but has claimed that there are still areas of their game that need strengthening.

He compared the pair to the players he saw while coming through the Manchester United academy, highlighting the two attributes that they are missing to make it at the top.

The 33-year old has revealed that consistency in performance and more ruthlessness in front of goal are the two things preventing them from competing in the top flight at the moment.

“There’s certainly fantastic ability in both João Pedro and Ismaïla Sarr, I’m sure everyone’s tired of hearing that,” said Cleverly, via Sky Bet.

“The challenge for them, and what I hope to try and get into their game is consistency.

“I’ve seen the best young players in the world when I was growing up and the most established players in the world, and I know what it takes for them to become top players and that is consistency.

“João could add a few more goals to his game, but they’ve both got the attributes to become top Premier League players.”

Pedro and Sarr have bagged six league goals between them so far this campaign, with two and four respectively.

There was a lot of intense transfer speculation surrounding their futures during the summer window, but the pair have got on with their life at Vicarage Road in a very professional manner.

Both have made 10 league appearances for the Hornets so far in the Championship, with the team currently 13th in the table.

The Verdict

It has been an underwhelming start to life back in the second tier for Watford.

Keeping Sarr and Pedro was seen as a huge coup for the club back in August, but their performances haven’t exactly set the league alight just yet.

This is where greater consistency would be a huge boost to their stock, as the pair certainly are capable of brilliant performances.

But they haven’t been showcasing their talent on a weekly basis, which is a reason why the team hasn’t been performing as well as expected.