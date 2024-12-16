Tom Cleverley has claimed that Vakoun Bayo is a complete striker at Championship level following Watford’s 2-1 win over West Brom on Sunday.

The victory for the Hornets moved them ahead of Albion in the second tier standings as we approach the halfway mark.

Bayo bagged both goals for the hosts, scoring either side of half-time to secure a massive three points for the Hertfordshire outfit.

The victory extended Watford’s unbeaten run to six games, with their last defeat coming against Swansea City in early November.

Vakoun Bayo - Watford league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 24 (9) 4 (1) 2023-24 39 (27) 6 (3) 2024-25 19 (15) 9 (0) As of December 16th

Tom Cleverley praises Vakoun Bayo following two-goal salvo for Watford

Cleverley has highlighted the sacrifices Bayo has made as part of this Watford team following their 2-1 win over West Brom.

He believes the 27-year-old has the qualities that makes a complete striker at this level.

“I’m really happy for him,” said Cleverley, via Irish News.

“He’s a player who sacrifices himself for the team, but let’s not discount that he has nine goals for the season in the league now.

“He’s having a really productive season in front of goal, although it is very hard to pick individuals out of that performance.

“They were excellent goals.

“There wasn’t so much pace on the first goal to generate the power and the accuracy that he did. It was a striker’s goal.

“We know Bayo’s work that he does for the team and if he maintains that as well as scoring the goals, we’ve got a complete striker at this level.”

Watford are now seventh in the Championship table following Sunday’s victory against Carlos Corberan's side.

The Hornets are level on points with sixth place Middlesbrough but are behind due to an inferior goal difference.

Cleverley’s side also have a game in hand on their top six rivals, and he's proving to have been a shrewd addition in the dugout following his interim stint in charge at the end of 2023-24.

Vakoun Bayo staying in goal-scoring form is key for Watford FC's play-off push

Bayo is enjoying his most prolific campaign since joining the club, and we’re not even at the halfway stage of the campaign.

The Ivorian has taken it up a level this year, although he's still quite inconsistent as this season has showed - although the four-goal haul he managed to get at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday helped greatly towards his current tally.

Bayo's defensive work off the ball has also been excellent, and now he’s also backing up that hard work with goals that win big games - ones that are making the difference between one point and three.

He is proving a crucial asset to the team, and will be key to any potential promotion push in 2025 if he can keep up this fine form to start the season - that is if the powers-that-be don't decide that Udinese need him more than Watford do, given he joined the Italians in the summer before being loaned back to Vicarage Road.