Tom Carroll unveils eye-catching new nickname for Lyndon Dykes after latest QPR goal

The goals keep on coming for Queens Park Rangers forward Lyndon Dykes at the moment with the Scottish international bagging yet again last night in the Sky Bet Championship.

A late strike was enough to wrap up all three points for the Hoops with their superb climb up the table continuing in 2021 under Mark Warburton.

Indeed, they now sit in eighth place in the table and, in recent weeks, Dykes has been at the forefront of that.

He finally looks to have found plenty of confidence after a tough start to life in west London, with six goals in his last six league games and two assists, too, and it looks as though those numbers have earned him a Brazilian-esque nickname among his team-mates.

Indeed, Tom Carroll shared the new guise of ‘Lyndinho’ on Instagram following the victory yesterday evening:

Certainly, Dykes has found his shooting boots in recent weeks and it is great to see.

The forward could never be doubted for his work-rate and commitment to the side but, as always, strikers are judged on goals and his tally earlier this season – particularly from open play – was courting a fair bit of stick.

He looks well at home now, though, amid wider Hoops hopes that next season is going to be one to really look forward to.