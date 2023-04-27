Striker Tom Cannon has made a big impact at Preston North End since his loan move from Everton.

Cannon arrived at Deepdale in January and has scored eight goals and registered one assist in 19 appearances for the Lilywhites so far.

The 20-year-old has been a game changer for a Preston side who had struggled for goals prior to his signing, with Ryan Lowe's men losing just three of their last 14 games to move into play-off contention.

North End currently sit 10th in the Championship table, just two points from the top six with two games remaining.

Cannon made three first-team appearances for the Toffees this campaign before being allowed to depart, with the Lilywhites seeing off competition from League One sides Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United and Fleetwood Town in January to land his signature.

Could Preston North End re-sign Tom Cannon?

Lowe has made no secret of the fact he would like to bring Cannon back to Deepdale next season, but he is likely no have no shortage of suitors this summer.

The 44-year-old admitted he is keen for Cannon to return, but after the failure to re-sign Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer last summer, he conceded it could be difficult.

"But, with Tom, he is just relishing it and every opportunity he gets with us, he absolutely loves it and adores it. But, ultimately, he is not our player. Yeah, we'd love to potentially take Tom back again next season, but there will probably now be another 20 Championship clubs who'll want to do the same thing. And I don't think there is much loyalty in football, like we've seen, is there? All we can do is do our best with him, and if there's an opportunity for him to come back then we'll definitely be open to it. Other than that, we'll still be looking at the market for a type of striker we feel can score goals," Lowe told Lancs Live.

Cannon refused to be drawn on his long-term future, but says he is loving his time at Deepdale.

"I can't comment, honestly. All I can say is I'm loving my time here, I am. I'm really enjoying it so I've just got to keep going. It's gone perfectly. I couldn't have asked for anymore. I just need to keep my head down and keep going," Cannon told the Lancashire Post.

However, The Sun revealed last month that Toffees boss Sean Dyche intends to run the rule over Cannon in the summer before deciding whether he will be allowed out on loan again.

When does Tom Cannon's Everton contract expire?

Cannon's contract at Goodison Park expires in June 2025 after he signed a new three-year deal at the club in August.

It remains to be seen whether Dyche will want to keep Cannon next season, but with the Toffees currently sitting 18th in the Premier League table, he could be crucial in the Championship if they are relegated.

Even if Everton survive, there is still a chance that Cannon may be handed an opportunity in the top flight after his impressive performances in Lancashire.