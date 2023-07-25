Highlights Everton striker Tom Cannon has quickly risen through the ranks, going from under-21's football to regular Championship football in a short amount of time.

Cannon's future is uncertain as Everton manager Sean Dyche wants to evaluate him in pre-season, but a loan move is still expected.

Cannon is still a top target for Preston North End, but Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, and Sheffield Wednesday have also shown interest in signing him for the upcoming season.

Despite not playing in senior football until last November, Everton striker Tom Cannon is one of the most in-demand strikers among Championship clubs this summer.

The 20-year-old has showed how quickly a young player can rise through the ranks as he went from playing under-21's football with Everton to regular Championship football after just three cameo appearances for the Toffees.

Cannon went to Preston North End on loan in January for the remainder of the 2022-23 season and he flourished at Deepdale, scoring eight times in 21 appearances with his goals almost propelling the Lilywhites into the play-off positions.

Another loan move for Cannon has been somewhat expected this summer, but matters have been complicated by the fact that Everton manager Sean Dyche has wanted to take a look at the youngster in pre-season.

Cannon took to the pitch against Stade Nyonnais of Switzerland but missed the most recent set of friendlies with a hamstring injury - his future though continues to get speculated on.

Let's take a look at the latest news surrounding the Republic of Ireland youth international's name in the last few days.

Cannon spotted at Deepdale ahead of potential return

There was confusion when Cannon's name did not feature in either of Everton's friendly squads against Wigan Athletic and Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, but then he was pictured by multiple people before his former loan club PNE's game against Aberdeen at Deepdale.

He was then pictured in the directors box at Deepdale alongside agent Kenny Moyes and situated just behind North End director Peter Ridsdale, in a move that seemed to flaunt the suggestion that Cannon could be imminently returning to the Lilywhites.

That is what The Northern Echo ran with upon seeing these pictures, but it appears that they may have somewhat jumped the gun - Cannon is still PNE's top target however this summer regardless of whether there is an agreement yet or not.

Sunderland and Blackburn still in Cannon chase

There have been significant denials that North End are set to bring Cannon back from Everton by one journalist in particular, with Alan Nixon of The Sun adamant that the Toffees have not decided where the forward's future will be for the 2023-24 season.

Nixon has revealed that both Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers are still in the running to land Cannon if Everton decide that they want to let him go this summer, with the Black Cats in particular keen to sign him on a permanent basis if allowed.

Blackburn though need to sell a player for a significant sum before they can do anymore incoming business though, according to reports, and it would be a sucker punch to PNE if their rivals were to land their top target.

Sheffield Wednesday re-enter race for striker

Another Championship outfit that has entered the Cannon race is that of Sheffield Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail's Transfer Confidential column.

The Owls were close to landing Cannon back in January until North End gazumped them, and now they're set to try their hand yet again to give the striker a chance in a different environment.

It's perhaps an ambitious ploy from Wednesday, but one that is unlikely to come off considering the other interest.