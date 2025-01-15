This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Stoke City and Mark Robins have been backed for taking the decision to recall striker Nathan Lowe from his loan spell with Walsall, where he had returned 18 goals from just 30 matches across all competitions.

Ex-Coventry City boss Robins has inherited a side sorely struggling infront of goal in the Championship this season. Stoke, who are 19th in the league table and just four points clear of the drop zone at the time of writing, have the Championship's worst return for goals scored per match with 0.9 - a worse record than that of 24th-placed Plymouth Argyle.

An xG of 30.9 for Stoke, who have scored 24 goals, makes for better reading but still reflects their goalscoring issues, which Robins is looking to address this month as he bids to consolidate his new side and build the foundations for next season and beyond.

Stoke City recall Nathan Lowe from Walsall FC amid Tom Cannon, Leicester City uncertainty

There is significant uncertainty surrounding the immediate future of Tom Cannon, who has shone on loan from Leicester City this term but could be recalled ahead of a permanent departure from the King Power Stadium.

As per TEAMtalk reporter Fraser Fletcher, Cannon is of interest to promotion-chasing duo Sunderland and Sheffield United, the latter of whom are said to have launched a £7 million for the striker's services.

Concerns of a potential recall for Cannon have been apparent for some time, but it was a coup that Stoke managed to sign him for the season in the first place, and he's played an integral role this term.

The Republic of Ireland international has registered nine Championship strikes for Stoke, with no other players in the Potteries having scored more than three at this stage of the campaign.

Losing him, then, is a natural and significant cause for concern, which it does appear as though Stoke have attempted to potentially offset by recalling Lowe.

The 19-year-old academy product, who played 13 times for the Potters last season, had enjoyed an outstanding first-half of the season with runaway League Two leaders Walsall.

Lowe scored 18 goals and made a further seven assists from 30 appearances across all competitions, and no player in League Two is yet to surpass his 15 strikes.

Nathan Lowe's career stats as of January 2, via FotMob Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 Stoke City Championship 2 0 0 2023/24 Stoke City Championship 15 1 9 2024/25 Walsall (loan) League Two 30 18 7

He's a massive reason why Walsall are sure to scoop the League Two title this term, and considering that sort of form, it's really little wonder Stoke decided to exercise their recall option.

Stoke City, Mark Robins praised for recalling Nathan Lowe from Walsall FC

Following the news of Lowe's return to the Bet 365 Stadium, FLW asked our resident Potters fan pundit, Sam Harrison, if he believes the decision to recall the hotshot forward was the right one.

Sam has a lot of trust in Robins and has backed his call, although he does believe only time will tell whether it was the correct decision to make.

"In terms of Nathan Lowe and whether this is the right decision, I think the biggest thing is time will tell," Sam told FLW.

"It does differ and it depends on the Tom Cannon situation. Does that play a factor? I'm not sure. That's another one where time will tell and we'll find out very, very soon.

"But I think because he's doing so well and we've got a striker we've not had before in Tom Cannon, who is banging in the goals, there's no worry or call for a striker to come.

"It was great to see Lowe going out on loan and enjoying himself. It's tough because if this was under Narcis Pelach, you would have even more frustration but there's definitely trust in Mark Robins, we'll find out the plan on Lowe - is he going back on loan or is he in his plans?

"He knows where the back of the net is and would give strength in depth. But it's all about his development, so I think time will tell and it's tough to say it's a bad call as Stoke are adding depth and quality in Lowe.

"However, personal development and his growth as someone who is still coming into the first-team, you've got to wonder if he would've done better staying at Walsall and continuing his fine form.

"It's more a case of trusting the process if I'm being honest, and under Robins a lot of Stoke fans will trust it and whatever the decision is with Lowe. It'll be interesting to see what the approach is behind it."