It has been a tough first season back in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, and they are in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

Wednesday made their worst start to a season in their history, resulting in the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, but performances and results have improved significantly under Danny Rohl, offering hope that survival can be achieved.

The Owls brought in four new players during the January transfer window, and those new arrivals have made a big impact so far.

Sheffield Wednesday - January 2024 signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent James Beadle Brighton & Hove Albion Loan Ike Ugbo Troyes Loan Ian Poveda Leeds United Loan Kristian Pedersen Swansea City Loan

Whichever division Wednesday are in next season, it will likely be another busy window during the summer, and they may face a battle to hold on to Rohl, who will surely attract interest from elsewhere after the outstanding job he has done at Hillsborough.

We predicted what the Owls' dream summer transfer window may look like.

In: Kwame Poku

Reinforcements in the wide areas are likely to be one of the priorities for Wednesday in the summer, particularly with uncertainty over whether Ian Poveda will return on a permanent basis from Leeds United after his loan expires.

One winger that could be on their list of targets is Peterborough United's Poku, who has starred for the Posh in their League One promotion push this season.

Poku has scored an impressive 12 goals and provided nine assists in 41 appearances so far this campaign, and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

According to TEAMtalk, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion, Millwall, Stoke City and Bristol City were all keeping tabs on Poku ahead of the January transfer window, and while he remained at the Weston Homes Stadium, he should have no shortage of suitors in the summer.

Given the widespread Championship interest in Poku, Wednesday would need to stay in the second tier to have any chance of landing the 22-year-old's signature, but he would certainly be a player worth pursuing.

In: Tom Cannon

Wednesday were first keen on striker Cannon last January, as per journalist Alan Nixon, but he instead joined Preston North End on loan from Everton.

After winning promotion to the Championship, Wednesday reignited their interest in Cannon in the summer, but given owner Dejphon Chansiri's lack of investment, it was always going to be tough for the Owls to compete with their fellow second tier sides financially, and he ended up making a permanent move to Leicester City for £7.5 million.

Cannon did not make his debut for the Foxes until December, and while he has gone on to score three goals and register two assists in 15 games, he has struggled to nail down a regular place in the team.

After Cannon was left out of the squad for the win at Sunderland earlier this month, Leicester manager Enzo Maresca told journalist Owynn Palmer-Atkin: "We have four strikers, one of them has to be out."

Those comments are not promising for Cannon's long-term future at the King Power Stadium, and if the Foxes are promoted to the Premier League, he could fall further down the pecking order if the club were to strengthen their forward line.

Should Cannon become available in the summer, Wednesday would likely only be able to do a loan rather than permanent deal, but the Owls need to make a statement signing in order to convince Rohl to remain at the club, and the 21-year-old could be the perfect addition.

Out: Mallik Wilks

Wednesday will need to sell players this summer to raise funds for new additions and help balance the books, and winger Wilks is one possible departure.

After a long pursuit, Wilks arrived at Hillsborough from Hull City in August 2022, but he suffered an injury-disrupted first season at the club, scoring just two goals and providing five assists in 26 appearances in all competitions, and struggling for game time when fit.

Wilks has scored once in 17 appearances in all competitions for Wednesday this season, but most of his minutes have come as a substitute, and he has been plagued by injury once again.

Rohl has praised Wilks previously, and he is likely to play a part between now and the end of the season, but there are question marks over whether he will become a regular starter for the Owls.

Wilks is one of Wednesday's most sellable assets, and the club may be keen to cash in on the 25-year-old.

Out: Michael Smith

Striker Smith joined the Owls from Rotherham United in June 2022, and he played a key role in the club's promotion last season, scoring 20 goals and registering eight assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

However, Smith has found his game time limited in the Championship this campaign, with many of his 26 appearances coming from the bench, and he has netted just three goals.

According to BBC Derby Sport, League One promotion chasers Derby County made a loan offer for Smith in January, including a "significant wage contribution", but the Owls were said to be "demanding an excessive fee in return".

After remaining at Hillsborough, Smith has continued to feature for Wednesday, but he does not fit Rohl's style of play, and with new strikers likely to arrive at the club in the summer, the 32-year-old could move on.

Given his excellent League One track record, the Owls could keep hold of Smith if they are relegated, but his exit seems inevitable if they stay in the Championship.

Wednesday should be able to command a decent fee for Smith, and he will attract plenty of interest from the third tier, while it would be no surprise to see Derby reignite their interest.