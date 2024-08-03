Highlights The Blades are looking to reinforce their goalkeeping department with Michael Cooper after some key departures.

They are also eager to bolster their forward line, targeting Leicester's Tom Cannon to add firepower.

With transfers ramping up before the season, Sheffield United faces competition but remains determined to secure key signings.

Sheffield United are preparing for life back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League.

It was a disastrous campaign for the Blades in 2023-24 as they were relegated from the top flight after accumulating a total of just 16 points, but they will be hoping to bounce back at the first attempt this term.

United endured a slow start to the transfer window amid ongoing takeover uncertainty, but despite a deal for the club not yet being completed, manager Chris Wilder has been able to do some impressive business.

Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum, Kieffer Moore and Callum O'Hare and Harrison Burrows have arrived at Bramall Lane so far this summer, and there are likely to be plenty more new additions to come before the end of the transfer window.

There is no doubt further reinforcements are needed after a number of high-profile exits, including the likes of Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, George Baldock, Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, John Egan, Max Lowe, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn, Benie Traore, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison and Oli McBurnie, so it will be a busy few weeks for the Blades.

United make the trip to face Preston North End at Deepdale in their opening game on Friday 9th August, and we looked at two signings the club should look to complete before the big kick-off.

Michael Cooper

With Foderingham and Amissah both departing this summer, the Blades will be keen to strengthen their goalkeeping department before the start of the season.

United do still have Ivo Grbic and Adam Davies on their books, but the former has failed to impress since his January arrival from Atletico Madrid, while the latter has not played much football in recent years, so Wilder may be keen to bring in a new number one.

According to The Sun, the Blades have made an approach to sign Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper, and he could be the perfect solution to Wilder's problems.

Cooper played a crucial role as the Pilgrims won the League One title in the 2022-23 campaign, and while he was plagued by injury last season, he proved to be a more than capable performer at Championship level when fit.

Michael Cooper's stats for Plymouth Argyle last season (according to Sofascore) Appearances 19 Clean sheets 6 Goals conceded 24 Goals conceded per game 1.3 Saves 62 Penalty saves 1

The 24-year-old rejected the offer of a new contract from Argyle this summer that would have seen him become the club's highest paid player ever, which could open the door for United to make a move.

However, the Blades may need to sell players in order to be able to meet Cooper's £3 million valuation, and Premier League side Crystal Palace are also said to be interested.

Plymouth manager Wayne Rooney said that Cooper is "worth a lot more" than £3 million, and he insisted Cooper will be in his squad for their opening game against Sheffield Wednesday next weekend, but an offer from United in the coming days could quickly change the situation.

Tom Cannon

The Blades have signed one new striker this summer in Moore, but with Archer, Jebbison and McBurnie all leaving the club, Wilder will need to further strengthen his forward line.

Wilder's options are set to be depleted further as Newcastle United are said to be in advanced talks to sign William Osula for a fee of £10 million, plus £5 million in add-ons, while there are question marks over whether Rhian Brewster can score the goals to fire United to promotion given his poor record since joining the club, so there is no doubt that more firepower is required.

Journalist Alan Nixon claims that the Blades are one of the clubs keen to sign Leicester City striker Tom Cannon on loan, along with West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City, and the 21-year-old would be an excellent addition for the club.

Cannon joined the Foxes from Everton in September for a fee of £7.5 million, but he struggled for game time last season, and his future at the King Power Stadium is uncertain after he made just one substitute appearance in the final two months of the campaign, frequently being left out of the matchday squad altogether.

United face strong competition for Cannon's signature, but they have won a number of transfer battles this summer, and while they are waiting to see whether new Leicester manager Steve Cooper wants to keep hold of the striker, they could give themselves an advantage by offering to pay a higher proportion of his wages than his other suitors.

Cannon scored eight goals in 21 appearances during a loan spell at Preston in the 2022-23 season, so he has proven that he can be a prolific scorer in the Championship, and the Blades should attempt to get a deal done before they take on his former club on Friday night.