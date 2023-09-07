Highlights Preston had a permanent offer for Tom Cannon accepted before Leicester City signed him.

Cannon originally wanted to return to Preston, but had a change of heart and joined Leicester instead.

Cannon's move to the Foxes could pay off if he gets regular game time and helps the team get promoted to the Premier League.

Preston North End had a permanent offer for Tom Cannon accepted before Leicester City finalised their move for the Irishman, according to key Lilywhites figure Peter Risdale who spoke to the Lancashire Evening Post.

Cannon had been the subject of interest from teams throughout the summer, but it was unclear whether he was going to seal an exit from Goodison Park.

Not only did Moise Kean depart the club, but Ellis Simms also sealed a permanent exit and that left Sean Dyche's side with a lack of depth in the forward department.

However, they were able to bring in Youssef Chermiti and Beto from Sporting Lisbon and Udinese, giving them the confidence to let Cannon leave on a permanent basis.

Who was interested in Tom Cannon?

Preston were keen to get him through the door, even permanently, and launched an offer believed to be in the region of £5m to recruit the forward, which would have smashed their transfer record if that deal had gone through.

Middlesbrough and Sunderland also had an interest in him and that didn't come as a surprise, with the former previously looking to fill the void that had been created by Cameron Archer's departure and the latter previously needing to add depth to their forward department.

But Leicester were in the best position out of all of these sides to get a deal over the line after making a number of key sales this summer - and were able to submit a £6m to get this deal over the line.

Risdale has revealed that he had it in writing that Everton had accepted Preston's bid before Leicester swooped - and the fact they missed out on the forward must be extremely painful for them after seeing him make such a good impact at Deepdale during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Tom Cannon's last-minute stance change

Cannon previously had his heart set on a return to Deepdale but had a change of heart very late on.

That's according to Preston's Risdale, who said: "I think the Cannon situation - we got out of it in great shape, but it could’ve cost us.

"A bit like with Cameron Archer, with Tom he told us - and this is not a criticism of him - right up to five o’clock last Thursday he would only come to us."

His decision to join Leicester isn't a massive shock, even with the player previously spending time at Deepdale.

Cameron Archer snubbed a return Preston to make the move to Middlesbrough in January - and the Lilywhites would have been wary of history potentially repeating itself.

Was Tom Cannon right to move to Leicester City?

You can't blame Cannon because they have a great chance of getting back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

And he could also win a decent amount of game time at the King Power Stadium in the process.

The one thing he may miss out on is regular starts because of the other options Maresca has at his disposal, but his destiny is probably in his own hands because his performance levels in training and during games will dictate how much game time he wins.

It remains to be seen whether he regrets this move to the Midlands.

It's a risk but it's a move that could have big rewards if he becomes a regular starter.