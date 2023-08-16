Tom Cannon has been the recipient of interest from far and wide as the next step in his career awaits.

The forward came through the Everton ranks, impressing at youth level before making his mark in the professional game on loan at Preston North End last season.

Making the move in January, Cannon took some time to find his feet in front of goal, going without one in his first seven outings.

Everton's demands could well limit Cannon's options this summer.

As soon as he got his first, however - the winner in a 2-1 victory against Wigan - he continued to add to his tally.

The 20-year-old finished the season with eight goals and one assist, scoring the third in the derby victory against Blackpool and a brace in the following game against Queens Park Rangers, the pick of the bunch.

In just 20 appearances, he certainly left his mark on the Championship with other second-tier outfits and elsewhere taking an interest in the Irish star with a future away from Merseyside likely.

How much would Tom Cannon cost?

While another loan was the expected next step in his Everton career, some teams are seeking a permanent move for his services.

According to Alan Nixon, Cannon would command an £8 million fee with Italian side Sampdoria interested in making the move.

Sunderland and Stoke have also asked about the price tag, however such fee is likely to be a sticking point for the two Championship sides.

Who is likely to sign Tom Cannon?

While either side could look to secure a loan move, a return to Preston is expected if he is to leave Goodison Park on a temporary basis.

According to James Copley of the Sunderland Echo, a move to the Black Cats is unlikely while interest from Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United has also been previously reported.

As such, a move to Preston is likely to be completed later this week with a rumoured £1 million loan fee required for the star man, as reported by Stuart Jamieson of Chronicle Live.

A season move would see him reunite with Ryan Lowe as they aim for a top-half finish, if not a push for a top six spot.

Is this a good move for Tom Cannon and Preston?

The beauty of such a move is that it carries little risk with Cannon’s ability a known quantity at Deepdale.

While his goal tally last season speaks for itself, Preston’s lack of depth up top has been a major point of concern with new signing Will Keane the only fit senior option to lead the line.

Whether to form a partnership with Keane or as competition, Cannon will most importantly gain plenty of minutes in the second tier right from the off and hopefully hit the ground running this time round.

He was an unused substitute in Everton’s 1-0 defeat to Fulham despite the need for a goal and would not be the first young Everton forward to depart this summer, whether on loan or permanently.

Ellis Simms has already become a regular for Coventry City after moving to the Midlands on a permanent basis while the chance for Cannon to flourish in the second tier would do wonders for his career, short and long term, instead of sitting on the bench.