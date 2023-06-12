Everton striker Tom Cannon has hinted he would like to remain at the club next season amid increasing interest from the Championship.

Cannon enjoyed a successful loan spell at Preston North End in the second half of the season, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in 21 appearances in all competitions for the Lilywhites following his January arrival.

North End manager Ryan Lowe revealed he would like to bring Cannon back to Deepdale next term and chairman Peter Risdale says talks have been held with the Toffees over the 20-year-old's potential return.

The Sun claim that the Lilywhites are considering a potential permanent move for Cannon, but they face competition for his signature from Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City.

However, Cannon could be handed an opportunity in the Premier League with Everton next season, with Sean Dyche said to be keen to assess him in pre-season before deciding whether to allow him to depart.

What did Tom Cannon say on his Everton future?

Cannon has been with the Toffees since the age of 10 and he made no secret of his desire to feature in the club's first-team.

"I want to come back for pre-season, impress the manager and hopefully show him what I can do, and then get myself in the squad," Cannon told the club's official website.

"Scoring goals with the Under-21s is different from Men’s football. Now I’ve gone out to the Championship and scored, hopefully the manager has seen that.

"It’s my aim to score in front of the crowd at Goodison. There’s nothing more that I want to do. I’ve gone out on loan and scored at Deepdale. But I know it would be a different buzz scoring at Goodison Park in front of 40,000.

"I’m looking forward to that and I will try as hard as I can do that."

Should Everton loan Tom Cannon out this summer?

Cannon certainly deserves the opportunity to impress Dyche in pre-season.

He was outstanding during his temporary spell with North End, proving himself to be a prolific goalscorer at Championship level and he will have no shortage of suitors in the second tier this summer if he is allowed to depart.

The Toffees were the second-lowest goalscorers in the Premier League last season with just 34 goals and given the struggles of the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay, he could be the perfect solution for Dyche's side next term.

Cannon seems determined to fight for his place at Goodison Park this summer and he would be an excellent option for Dyche to have in his squad.