Leicester City striker Tom Cannon is reportedly looking to move on loan before the deadline with several Championship clubs interested in the 21-year-old's services.

According to John Percy, Stoke City are pushing to sign Cannon on loan with the Potters hopeful of agreeing the deal.

Cannon is said to be the "priority" for Stoke boss Steven Schumacher.

Previously, Journalist Alan Nixon reported that Luton Town, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hull City have all shown an interest in the forward for a permanent deal after Leicester tried to cash in on the youngster, but after he was only keen on a loan move, Stoke are front-runners to secure his services.

With four years left on his contract, Cannon believes he still has a part to play at the King Power Stadium following his £7.5 million move from Everton, and a potential move to one of the club's linked could really kick-start his career.

The Irish international played a small part in the Foxes' promotion back to the Premier League but doesn't look to be in Steve Cooper's plans after only appearing on the bench once out of the opening three games of the season.

A loan back to the Championship could revive the form he had picked up at Preston North End in the 2022/23 season. It also gives Cannon all the power in terms of where he wants to play his football this season.

Cannon only open to a loan move despite the Foxes trying to sell as Stoke lead the race

As Cannon could embark on a potential loan move before the deadline slams shut, several Championship clubs have shown an interest previously in Cannon, but Stoke are the side set to agree a deal.

Many clubs are looking to improve their attacking output before the deadline and will favour a loan move more than a permanent deal anyway.

Cannon has shown his signs, after an impressive 2023 January move to Preston North End, put the 21-year-old on the map for Leicester to sign.

Tom Cannon's statistics with Preston North End in the 2022/23 Championship season as per FotMob Appearances 20 Goals 8 Dribble success % 53.5% Touches in opposition box 82 Cross accuracy % 42.9%

Reports earlier this week saw Sunderland bid £5 million, but new reports emerged that the Black Cats had pulled out of the deal after the Foxes were after a fee in the region of £7 million, according to the Sun.

Cooper spoke to the press ahead of their clash versus Aston Villa tomorrow and was asked about Cannon's situation.

The Leicester boss said: "He’s definitely a good young player and is attracting a lot of attention. It is possible [that Cannon leaves]. If he does, it will be the decision the club thinks is best. If not, I’ll enjoy working with him."

With several other options ahead of Cannon for this season, a loan move back to the Championship seems like the best choice for all parties.

The Championship would bring the best out of Cannon

Following previous success at this level, Cannon may be out of his depth in the Premier League so early on in his career.

Before Leicester, he did make brief appearances for Everton under Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche, but took the move to Leicester in the search for more football. Now, Cannon is once again in the same dilemma, but hopes he can fight his way into the Foxes' team with an impressive loan spell this year.

At Preston, Cannon showed his true potential at just 19-years-old, and with a run with any of the Championship clubs that are interested.

A loan move to Stoke would be able to help Cannon decide his game time and increase his status in the Leicester City squad.