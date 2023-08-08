Having been very successful at youth level for Everton in previous seasons, last season, Tom Cannon showed that he can do it at senior level, too.

In what was his first taste of regular senior football, Cannon looked very impressive during his loan spell at Preston North End earlier this year, replicating the goalscoring form he had shown for Everton's youth sides.

Indeed, once up to speed and after a few matches under his belt, there was no stopping the young forward.

Goalless in his first seven Preston matches, Cannon would go on to net eight times in his next 10 league outings, helping fire Preston North End back into play-off contention.

A whole host of clubs have been linked with his temporary signature this summer as a result, with the likes of Preston North End, Sunderland, Stoke City, Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday all reported to be keen to snap him up.

With that said, and Cannon's future still up in the air, we thought we'd take a look at the latest news surrounding the forward, and round it up in one place.

Everton close to signing another striker

Whilst there was every chance Cannon could have been given a chance at Everton this summer, particularly following Ellis Simms' departure, it did seem unlikely.

Now, with many clubs chasing a loan deal for Cannon, Everton look to be bringing in another striker, which essentially confirms that Cannon is surplus to requirements and pushes him further down the pecking order.

Indeed, as per Fabrizio Romano, the Toffees are set to sign Portuguese forward Youssef Chermiti, with the player set for a club medical having agreed personal terms.

Given that Chermiti is just 19-years-old, it is certainly an interesting signing by Everton when they have a young, seemingly talented, forward of their own on their books already.

Despite there being six clubs in for Cannon, having been on loan at Preston last season, one would assume they have an advantage when it comes to signing him.

In fact, with Everton reportedly demanding a £1m loan fee, PNE are said to be one of the sides willing to pay close to that figure to land the player.

As such, Alan Nixon via Patreon reported last week that North End were close to agreeing the deal.

Lowe was coy on the matter when talking to the media, though, telling the press, via the Lancashire Post: "There’s no secret we need another striker and another left-sided player. I can’t comment on Tom though, because he’s not our player.”

Lowe did admit, however, that he would love to see Cannon back at Deepdale: "Who wouldn’t? He’s a quality player – we know that. The phone to Everton will always be ringing for a quality player like that, but we have to be patient in what we want to do.

“We’d love to have him back of course, but we can’t comment too much further because as I’ve said, he’s not our player.”

Loan decision looming

After those Ryan Lowe comments ahead of the weekend, there has now been a further update on Cannon's future.

As per Alan Nixon via Twitter, when asked if there were any updates on Cannon's situation, Nixon replied: 'Wednesday meant to be decision day'.

This suggests that a decision on Cannon's future is imminent, and that the six clubs keen on signing him will be waiting anxiously over the next 48 hours or so.

Depending on Cannon's fitness, though, it could mean we see him back in Championship action as soon as this weekend if indeed a decision and confirmation of his move is made on Wednesday.