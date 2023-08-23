Tom Cannon has been the subject of plenty of interest from far and wide as the next step in his career looms.

The forward came through the ranks with Everton, impressing at youth level before making his mark in the professional game on loan at Preston North End last season. He joined in January until the end of the season and had a prolific time of things in front of goal.

The 20-year-old ended the season with eight goals and one assist in just 20 appearances. He certainly left his mark on the Championship, aleting other second-tier outfits and elsewhere to him this summer, with another loan potentially beneficial.

Clubs both domestic and abroad have taken an interest in the Irish star with a future away from Merseyside likely.

According to Alan Nixon, Cannon would command an £8 million fee with Italian side Sampdoria interested in making the move, as well as both Sunderland and Stoke City.

Preson, naturally, have been linked, with Stuart Jamieson of Chronicle Live reporting that a rumoured £1 million loan fee has been quoted to them.

Latest Tom Cannon transfer news

Here, we take a look at all the latest regarding the future of Cannon and Everton amid plenty of Championship interest in the striker.

Birmingham City join race

Alan Nixon has claimed that Birmingham are one of the clubs interested in signing the Everton striker.

John Eustace's side face plenty of competition for Cannon's signature, with Preston, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, and Sheffield Wednesday all linked with the 20-year-old.

Cannon has been on the bench as an unused substitute for Everton in their two most recent defeats in the Premier League in a 1-0 defeat to Fulham at Goodison Park and 4-0 defeat in the most recent away trip to Aston Villa.

Dyche has revealed that no decision has yet been made on the striker's future, amid links with Southampton striker Che Adams, speaking via Liverpool World he said: "He's only just got fit. He played 45 minutes the other day, so we'll keep an eye on him and make sure he's well.

"We're keeping our minds open at this stage. We haven't got a big squad as everyone knows, we haven't got massive number of strikers, that's quite obvious. He's in the building for now and will view it accordingly as the window comes towards the end."

Che Adams is close to a £15 million move to the Toffees, and perhaps he will then open the door for Tom Cannon to depart, be that on loan or permanently.

Latest Leeds United news

Leeds United are another side who have been linked to the forward, but are not currently optimistic about their chances of recruiting the Everton striker this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones who spoke to Give Me Sport.

He said: "Leeds need to find dependable players and one that fans can actually relate to. So I can understand why they would be looking at someone like Tom Cannon. Coming today, they didn't seem overly optimistic that they were going to get him."

Since that report, Phil Hay of The Athletic has shef further light on Leeds' search for a striker and claimed the Whites are instead pushing to complete a deal for Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, with a fee in the region of £8-10 million being discussed.