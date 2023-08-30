Everton striker Tom Cannon is a man in-demand following his successful half-season on loan at Preston North End in the 2022-23 season.

The Toffees attacker has had minimal game-time in the Premier League but did come off the bench late on against Wolves last weekend, with Sean Dyche finally turning to the 20-year-old - albeit very briefly - in a search for goals.

With Everton signing towering Portuguese striker Beto this week though, it is likely going to see Cannon depart Goodison Park before Friday night's transfer deadline.

That was expected to be on loan with Preston North End at the front of the chasing pack - but fresh developments have seen Cannon's future thrown up in the air.

Let's check out the latest news surrounding the services of Cannon with little time left in the transfer window.

Middlesbrough set to make late bid

As mentioned previously, Preston North End were extremely keen to land Cannon on loan again and according to Alan Nixon, a deal had been agreed earlier in August to let him return to Deepdale.

However, the Toffees kept on delaying until they signed new strikers and with just days of the window remaining, Championship clubs are now looking into a permanent swoop for the Republic of Ireland youth international.

Per Nixon, Middlesbrough are now lining up a late full-time offer for Cannon to bolster their strike-force, which has lost Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer over the summer.

Fresh Sunderland and PNE stance emerges

Boro's interest has now seemingly taken a loan exit off the table for Cannon, with clubs now required to come to the table with bids to sign him on a full-time basis.

That could now take North End out of the race, with Nixon now saying that the Lilywhites will have to try and put their own package together - although it's unlikely they will be able to afford such a move.

Another club that have been sniffing around Cannon is Sunderland, and despite trying to strike a deal for Ukrainian forward Nazariy Rusyn, they will also join the late chase for Cannon - but only if they sell Ross Stewart who has interest from Southampton.

Canaries make seven-figure offer

And there is now even more interest as according to Sky Sports, Norwich City have submitted a mammoth £7 million offer for Cannon's services.

The Canaries are set to be missing talisman Josh Sargent with an ankle injury for several months and have now seemingly swooped for the services of the young striker, with Cannon pulled out of Everton's EFL Cup squad to face Doncaster Rovers around the same time the bid was reported.

Cannon stance emerges on potential Everton exit

Everton's demands could well limit Cannon's options this summer.

According to Everton insider ElBobble on Twitter, Cannon has already expressed a desire to depart Everton in first of first-team football, although it was not stated as to whether he would prefer a loan departure or a permanent one.

And per Sky Sports when reporting on Norwich's offer, Cannon is believed to be keen on the switch to Carrow Road - one which would no doubt give him a better chance of game-time on a regular basis.

The signings of Beto and Youssef Chermiti this summer, as well as having Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay as well has seen Cannon pushed further down the pecking order by Sean Dyche, and he looks set to depart before Friday night comes around.