Tom Cannon from Everton to Sheffield Wednesday: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing a January move for Everton youngster Tom Cannon according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

The 19-year-old’s form in the Papa John’s Trophy, against senior opposition, would have caught the eye and for that reason it is no surprise to see interest emerge towards the top end of League One.

The Owls will be aiming to climb above Plymouth Argyle and into the automatic promotion places before the January transfer window, allowing them the opportunity to make some smart finishing touches to their squad, rather than having to invest heavily and change certain areas to increase their chances of promotion.

Is it a good potential move?

Wednesday would be a demanding first loan spell in the EFL, and Everton may want to look at other third tier sides that would guarantee game time.

That said, the atmosphere around the squad and the mentors available to Cannon is unlikely to be replicated elsewhere in League One, given the amount of players with experience of playing at higher levels in the Owls’ squad.

It is a good potential move because Moore typically plays two strikers which should give Cannon the opportunity to play off of someone like Michael Smith, which would be a great learning experience.

Would he start?

Probably not initially, but Cannon could nail down a starting berth eventually, with Lee Gregory, Callum Paterson, Mallik Wilks and Alex Mighten all still striving for consistency at Hillsborough.

There is a chance that Moore keeps Cannon back as an impact substitute option, but given his lack of experience in senior football, that would not necessarily be a bad thing.

What does he offer?

Pace, dribbling ability and unselfish running.

Cannon would be the type of strike partner that would excite someone like Smith, due to the Irishman’s physical capabilities.

Cannon could possibly play in a wider forward role if required to, but the 19-year-old’s energy, pressing ability and confidence on the ball would give League One backlines a lot to contend with.

Physically he could get roughed up a bit, then it becomes a test of how he reacts to that, but Cannon’s pace and pressing ability would certainly add a point of difference to the attacking contingent currently at Moore’s disposal.