The race to sign Tom Cannon has heated up dramatically this week, with Sunderland and Sheffield United submitting significant offers to sign the Leicester City striker after he was recalled from his loan at Stoke City.

There were numerous Championship clubs eyeing a move for Cannon back in the summer, but it was Stoke who landed the Republic of Ireland international on a season-long loan. The forward has already made headlines this term by scoring four goals in the Potters' dismantling of Portsmouth.

However, in a blow to Mark Robins' side, it was announced this morning that Leicester had officially recalled the player, which many presume is ahead of a potential sale. Two of the automatic promotion hopefuls are set to battle it out to acquire the 22-year-old.

It was first revealed that Sunderland are prepared to launch a £13 million bid for Cannon via Alan Nixon on his Patreon account, who stated on Monday evening that the Black Cats are keen to take the striker on loan for the rest of the season, with the move becoming a permanent one if they are promoted to the Premier League.

The £13 million will be paid as a down payment plus add-ons, after the Blades had submitted a £7 million offer that would be paid if they are to win promotion themselves, as per the report. However, Chris Wilder's side have now reportedly matched the offer in a late twist, Nixon revealed.

He states that the South Yorkshire outfit have offered £10 million guaranteed to the Foxes, with a further £3 million in add-ons, in a deal that would be a permanent switch this month. The reporter adds that it’s now down to the player to decide where he wants to go.

Tom Cannon's goal record in the Championship

According to GiveMeSport, the hierarchy at Cannon's former club Everton have also discussed the possibility of lining up an offer for the Foxes forward, just days after David Moyes was installed in the hotseat at Goodison Park for the second time.

Cannon came through the ranks at Everton as a youngster, but made just four competitive appearances for Everton after coming through at Finch Farm, before being sold to Leicester for a reported £7.5 million fee in the summer of 2023. However, the two sides currently in the thick of the promotion race in the second tier alongside Leeds United and Burnley may have received a welcome boost in their respective pursuits.

That's because the expectancy is that the man, who was recalled from his loan spell at Stoke on Wednesday morning, is more likely to return to the second tier at present. This summer, Cannon arrived on loan at Stoke after struggling for game time with the Foxes last season.

That was despite having shown signs of real talent at second tier level with Preston North End on loan just two seasons ago. His goalscoring record for the Potters was impressive in the circumstances, having struggled as a team for much of the campaign.

Cannon's 2024/25 Stoke City stats - all competitions, per Transfermarkt Appearances 25 Starts 24 Goals 11 Assists 1 As of January 15th, 2025

Of course, he has been able to pick up regular minutes at first-team level with the Potters. Regular game time is crucial for development, and mid-season disruption can hinder progress and be detrimental, but his record as a player at a young age is evidently what has caught the eye of the likes of Wilder and Regis Le Bris.

He has shown great signs of his clinical striking ability and quick movement in the final third, and he currently sits joint-seventh in the Championship scoring charts with nine league goals to his name so far, albeit three have been penalties.

Cannon's career stats - all competitions, per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Everton U-18 42 29 9 Everton U-21 55 22 5 Everton 4 0 0 Preston North End 21 8 1 Leicester City 16 3 2 Stoke City 25 11 1 As of January 15th, 2025

It's clear why Sheffield United and Sunderland want Tom Cannon

Despite being raw in some ways and in spite of the eye-watering fees involved, there is plenty to admire about Cannon as a player. It's also evident why Leicester are open to offloading him and flipping him for a profit, having barely utilised him themselves.

The Foxes are keen to sell Cannon this month, and a loan-to-buy agreement will be acceptable as they look to balance the books further, despite Monday's announcement that all Premier League clubs have avoided Profit and Sustainability charges between 2021 and 2024.

Cannon's main strengths as a striker are obvious as to why both Wilder and Le Bris are keen. They lie in his movement and finishing ability. He has a turn of pace, which makes him a constant threat on the shoulder of defenders and particularly effective in transition, which Stoke have been able to generate chances from on the counter.

Cannon has shown on countless occasions this season that he is able to time his runs well, getting in behind the defence to exploit space. He also demonstrates composure in front of goal, showcasing a clinical edge when given opportunities. He would be a great capture for either Sheffield United or Sunderland this month, and would boost their promotion hopes significantly.

His intelligent positioning and awareness allow him to find space in the box, while his work rate out of possession helps press high up the pitch, making him develop into a fairly well-rounded and dynamic forward. While, at 22, he is a player who has room for development, and he could fulfill more of his potential in the years to come.