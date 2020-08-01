Tom Cairney sends message to Fulham fans ahead of Play-Off Final

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney has admitted that he feels sorry for supporters of both teams competing in the play-off final.

The Cottagers take on Brentford in an absolutely massive game for both sides with the winner earning promotion to the Premier League.

It’s a west London derby in the final, and one that is sure to attract a lot of attention not just in England but around the world.

Fulham defeated Cardiff City in order to get to the final whilst Brentford beat another Welsh side in Swansea City meaning they will take battle against each other at Wembley on Tuesday.

Cairney has admitted that he feels sorry for the supporters who are unable to go due to lockdown restrictions, but he knows it is still a special day for everyone.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Cairney said: “It’s an all-London final, a derby. It could have been an all-Wales final, but it’s turned out to be all-London, so it’s a big day, a special day.

“That’s why I feel for the fans again, because a play-off final, a local derby – it could have been a special occasion.”

Can you get 100% in this Fulham quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14 Where did Fulham finish in the Championship? 2nd 3rd 4th 5th

The Verdict

It’s set to be a brilliant play-off final, and it would have been even better if supporters of both clubs were allowed to go as the atmosphere between the pair in a derby is always a spectacle.

It’ll now be of interest to see how both sides handle the pressure, and whether Brentford can earn promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history.

A lot of the Fulham players have been in this position before and Cairney scored the winning goal the last time they were at Wembley, and he’ll be hoping he can do the same once more.