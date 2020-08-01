Tom Cairney reveals the sacrifice he would make to help Fulham reach Premier League

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney has said he would sacrifice his side’s pretty style of play in Tuesday’s play-off final if it meant securing their spot in the Premier League.

Scott Parker’s men progressed to the final against Brentford following their 3-2 aggregate win over Cardiff in the play-off semi-final on Thursday, with Fulham holding on to their lead in the tie despite a 2-1 defeat on the night of the second leg.

They will now be pitted against west London rivals Brentford who saw off another Welsh side in Swansea on Wednesday evening, and Tuesday night’s winner will confirm their spot alongside Leeds and West Brom in next season’s top flight.

Speaking to Mail Online, Cairney was under no illusions over his side’s edgy performance against Cardiff in the play-off second leg, but he would be willing for his side to produce the same against Brentford if it would take them to the top tier.

“It was just about getting over the line,” he said.

“No one remembers the performance…they just see that Fulham have got to Wembley. I would take another one of those performances if it would mean winning next Tuesday.”

Cairney played the full 90 minutes of both play-off legs against the Bluebirds, while he has been a regular under Parker this season which has seen him make a total 42 appearances in all competitions.

The Verdict

Some might argue Fulham were fortunate to reach the final after losing the second leg on the night, but it should be remembered that they produced a dominant performance to see off Cardiff with a 2-0 victory in the first match.

This shows how the Cottagers are able to produce strong displays in addition to being able to grind out successes, and this is definitely a trait that could prove useful over the course of Tuesday’s match against an exciting Brentford side.

It seems very much possible that Fulham will need to produce another gritty display to restrict opportunities for Brentford’s front three in the final, but Parker also has a number of attacking threats at his own disposal.