Tom Cairney reflects on memorable Fulham night with social media message

Fulham captain Tom Cairney revealed his delight after lifting the Championship trophy at Craven Cottage yesterday.

Champions!!!! Lifting a trophy at the cottage 🤯🖤 pic.twitter.com/LP19u3lk5D — Tom Cairney (@ThomasCairney) May 3, 2022

Marco Silva’s side have been promoted for a few weeks but they needed to beat Luton Town to secure the title. And, they did that in emphatic style, producing a brilliant display to win 7-0, with Cairney opening the scoring with a great left-footed finish.

Fans ran on at full-time to celebrate with the players, with the pitch then cleared to allow Cairney and his teammates to be presented with the trophy.

The playmaker reflected on that by sharing four images from the night on Twitter, whilst he also sent a message to the support.

That capped off what had been another impressive year for the former Blackburn man at this level, with Cairney scoring three times and registering four assists in the 26 games he played, with injuries restricting the impact he has been able to make.

Cairney will hope to stay fit and be a key player under Silva in the top-flight next season.

The verdict

This was the perfect night for all connected to Fulham and Cairney once again was key to the win, scoring the crucial opener and helping the hosts control the game throughout.

To seal the title in front of the fans and then to celebrate with them as they did means this will live long in the memory for Cairney, which is evident by his post.

Even though they still have one game to play, the Fulham players will surely still be celebrating after what has been an excellent year.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.