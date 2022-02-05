Tom Cairney outlines Fulham game-plan ahead of FA Cup clash with Man City

Fulham skipper Tom Cairney has insisted that the Cottagers will not shy away from their attacking style when they face Premier League champions Manchester City in the FA Cup this afternoon.

After disposing of Bristol City in the third round, the Championship table-toppers were delivered the ultimate test in the last 32 with a trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola is not known for making a mockery of England’s oldest cup competition and usually fields a strong side and you can expect some big guns to be featuring for City today, despite having a match with Brentford to contend with in midweek.

Fulham though will be taking it seriously themselves and a fantastic run of form in the league will breed confidence going into this contest.

They are unbeaten in their last five Championship matches and have scored 23 goals in that time, and despite coming up against another level of opposition in the form of City, Cairney does not believe that their methods of going out on the attack will be withdrawn despite facing a big side.

“They’re an incredible side but we are scoring goals and creating chances and confidence is flowing through the whole team,” Cairney said on the style of play that Silva has employed, per Metro.

“Just look at players like Oleksandr Zinchenko — a left-back who plays like a number 10 and who has a different role with his country entirely.

“You look forward to a game like this but it’s hard. You have possession all season and you go to City and they have the ball.

“But you want to test yourself against the best.

“We get quite a lot of bodies forward and you can say we take risks but no risk, no reward.

“We could see quite early on Marco’s style was quite attacking.

“Now when we go 2-0 up he wants us to go on and score more goals, where previous managers have perhaps been happy to see games out from that point.”

The Verdict

It would be a welcome sight to see the Cottagers go at City in numbers but they obviously risk leaving themselves very wide open against a dangerous team.

The likes of Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson and Aleksandar Mitrovic all have the capabilities to do damage, even against a team like the Premier League champions, so it could be an entertaining spectacle.

It all depends on the kind of line-up that Guardiola fields though and Fulham will have a bit of a better chance if the likes of Cole Palmer are playing as he has less experience than the likes of genuine world-class players like Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling.

You expect Fulham to come away with their heads held high but no spot in the last 16 but stranger things have happened…