Tom Cairney offers Leeds United & West Brom timely promotion reminder

Fulham talisman Tom Cairney has fired a warning to their promotion rivals ahead of the season’s restart, with the midfielder pointing to the form table pre-postponement.

Scott Parker’s side had picked up 29 points over the last 15 Championship fixtures, helping to keep Leeds United and West Brom – the division’s current top-two – in their sights.

And, ahead of the restart this weekend when Fulham take on Brentford, Cairney has pointed to the form that Fulham were in before football was brought to a halt after the first weekend in March.

“I think it’s good to get back to it and hopefully try and finish what we started,” said Cairney, speaking to Fulham’s website.

“I think the break came at the wrong time for us really.

“We were top of the form table for about 15 or 16 games so hopefully we can hit the ground where we left off.”

Whilst the long-term form table looked well on Fulham’s part and Parker’s side were picking up almost two points per game, the shorter-term table looked a lot different.

In the last five games, Fulham had collected only eight points, which was the same amount as West Brom, who currently sit second in the table.

However, table toppers Leeds had picked up a whopping 15 points from the last five fixtures, winning five on the spin and also not conceding a goal in that time.

Cairney and his teammates will take on Leeds and West Brom during the run-in.

The Verdict

Form is going to go out of the window when the Championship season restarts. What went before the postponement doesn’t really matter and it is going to be whoever hits the ground running here that will get the job done.

Fulham are in a decent position, but they’ve got six points to make up to the automatic promotion places, which does feel a slight uphill battle.

However, it’s good to see Cairney rallying the troops and staying positive. It is the best chance Fulham have of catching the top-two. They need a positive mindset when they take on Leeds and West Brom, with two victories there an absolute must if Parker’s side are to win promotion without the play-offs.

