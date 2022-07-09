Tom Cairney offers insight into Hull City transfer agreement with social media message

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney has praised Hull City for the business they have done with the signing of Jean Michael Seri.

Hull have enjoyed a busy and exciting start to their summer transfer window, bringing in several high profile signings.

Seri became the latest of those on Friday, when it was announced that he had joined Hull on a free transfer, signing a three-year contract at The MKM Stadium.

The midfielder makes that move after departing Fulham at the end of last season upon the expiry of his contract, having spent the four years on the books at Craven Cottage alongside Cairney.

Of course, Cairney himself is a former Hull player, having made 80 appearances for the Tigers between 2009 and 2013, before going on to eventually join Fulham in 2015.

Now it seems as though the two-time Scotland international, is pleased to see this link-up between one of his old teammates, and former clubs.

Taking to Twitter to respond to Hull’s confirmation of the signing of Seri, Cairney wrote: “You’ve got an absolute baller. Enjoy my old team”.

You’ve got an absolute baller 😍 enjoy my old team 🙌🏼 — Tom Cairney (@ThomasCairney) July 8, 2022

Seri became Hull’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window on Friday, following centre back Tobias Figueiredo, goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, and midfielder Ozan Tufan in joining the Tigers.

The Verdict

It does certainly feel as though Hull have got a very good signing with the addition of Seri here.

The Tigers look to have a great deal of ambition this season, and given the midfielder’s effort for Fulham last season, he does have the promotion winning experience they are likely to be looking for.

Indeed, when you consider the high profile of Seri, this does feel like a big statement of intent from the club as we approach the new campaign.

With that in mind, if Hull continue to do business such as this, there will be plenty of reasons for supporters of the club to get excited going forward.