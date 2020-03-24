Tom Cairney explains why Fulham are still hopeful of challenging Leeds United and West Brom

Fulham captain Tom Cairney says the side continue to be hopeful of challenging West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United for automatic promotion.

Prior to the postponement of fixtures up and down the country by the EFL and the Premier League until April 30 at the earliest, the Cottagers sat in 3rd place in the Championship, six points behind West Brom, who occupy 2nd.

Cairney, who has played a total of 34 times for Fulham over the course of the season, told talkSPORT that his side are still within a chance once the season resumes.

“The break came at the wrong time for us,” the 29-year-old said.

“We were top of the form table over the last 12 or 13 games and we’re finishing strong like we do in the Championship.”

QUIZ: Can you name these 18 ex-Fulham players?

1 of 18 Which former Fulham player is this? Mladen Petric Erik Nevland Alexander Kacaniklic Carlos Bocanegra

Cairney is correct. The Cottagers have lost just twice in their last fifteen league games, which is a better record than West Brom and Leeds. Fulham also come up against both sides before the end of the season.

The midfielder added that those factors go in Fulham’s favour.

“We’re there or thereabouts,” he continued.

“I don’t think we’ve reached our potential in third in the league, I’m confident that we can achieve something but we’ll see.”

The Verdict

Cairney seems confident here that Fulham’s recent good form will continue once the season resumes.

However, the side’s chances of making the automatic promotion places will all come down to their fixtures against Leeds and West Bromwich Albion.

In Fulham’s last nine games, they also come up against promotion rivals Brentford and Nottingham Forest.