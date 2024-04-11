Tom Brady - NFL legend and minority owner of Birmingham City - has made an admission about the club amid their battle to stay in the Championship.

The 46-year-old acquired a small stake in the club before the start of the 2023/24 season, and attended the club's first home game of the season; a 1-0 win over Leeds United. He was even spotted in a local pub prior to the match.

His new club started the season well, but things have gone severely down hill since then. The sacking of John Eustace, who is now in charge of Blackburn Rovers, created a domino effect that has led to three subsequent managers taking the role as boss of the Blues since he left.

Birmingham now find themselves down in the depths of the relegation battle, and are currently sat at the lowest point that they have been this season, 23rd. Only Rotherham United, who have already been relegated, are keeping City off the foot of the table.

Brady didn't find himself involved in many losing seasons during his career as a quarterback in the NFL, but he has admitted to feeling happy about the club, despite their precarious position in the second tier.

Tom Brady's private "love it" admission

There has been ever-increasing American involvement in English football in recent years. Most recently, Shilen Patel acquired a controlling stake in West Bromwich Albion, taking the tally of clubs in the EFL with investors from the States to 23 out of 72, which is a little under a third of the teams.

One team who used to be in the EFL, who could soon return, is Burnley. Another former NFL legend - JJ Watt - has a minority stake in the Lancashire club, and he has spoken with Brady about how they are finding the tasks that are in front of them.

Watt was on the Stick to Football podcast, and he said: "We [Watt and Brady] spoke this week about [his investment in Birmingham] because they are trying to get out [of the relegation zone], so we’re both in a similar situation in different leagues right now.

"I know that he’s working with them on the training and some of the physical aspects, because he’s got his business from that as well. We both love it."

Brady is currently chairman of an advisory board at St Andrew's, but the club's chairman, Tom Wagner, wants to use the seven-time Super Bowl winner's expertise in conditioning and performance to help the team in the future, as per The Mirror.

Tom Brady could help to revolutionise Birmingham City

There are plenty of nerves around St Andrew's about what is going to happen to the club if they are relegated, but there is some encouraging long-term stories too. The club recently announced its acquisition of a site for their new stadium, as well as plans to build a Sports Quarter, which will see a new training ground and academy facility, as well as the club's new home.

Wagner told the BBC that the estimated cost is between £2-3 billion.

When it comes to all of these new facilities, having Brady on board will be a big help. The former quarterback is one of the greatest athletes to ever live when it comes to taking care of yourself and keeping in peak physical condition for as long as possible.

He won four of his seven titles after he turned 37, and his final two came when he was 41 and 43. He's one of the few athletes to have ever competed at such a high level for so long, and this will surely rub off on Birmingham at some point.