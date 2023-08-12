Highlights NFL legend Tom Brady confirms his attendance at Birmingham City's first home game against Leeds.

Tom Brady has confirmed he’s flying into Birmingham to watch their game against Leeds United at St. Andrew’s this afternoon.

Tom Brady is a co-owner at Birmingham City

After a dismal period under the former controversial regime, Blues fans got the news they wanted this summer when it was confirmed that Knighthead Capital Management had completed a buy-out of the Championship side.

It later emerged that NFL legend Brady was a minority owner, and there was talk that he would be over in England for a fixture this season.

And, the former New England Patriots quarterback is going to be in town for Blues’ first home game.

That was revealed after Brady sent a message on Twitter from his plane, as he confirmed his attendance for the big game.

“Any plans before kick off guys? See you at St. Andrew’s.”

Tom Wagner, the main man behind the takeover, will also be present at the ground, and all connected to the takeover are sure to receive a fantastic reception from the fans, who are excited about the new era that awaits.

That optimism is reflected in the ticket sales for the game, which is a sell-out, although the ground is still operating at a reduced capacity.

What is Tom Brady’s role at Birmingham?

As mentioned, Brady is a minority investor, and it’s unclear just how much money he has put in, or what stake he has in the club.

But, you can be sure that his involvement in the club is helping Blues as they look to grow the brand, both in the UK and in America.

Obviously, we are talking about a legend in his own sport, and Brady has a name that is known across the world, with millions of followers across social media. So, when he sends messages out about Birmingham, which he did earlier this summer, they are getting plenty of views and attention that previously wasn’t the case.

John Eustace will hope to use feel-good factor to help his team

Of course, come 3pm, the only focus will be on John Eustace and the players as they look to get a result against a very talented Leeds side.

With the Yorkshire side having suffered relegation last season, they will start as favourites, but St. Andrew’s is sure to be bouncing as Blues look to spring a surprise in their first home game of the campaign.

It was a positive start to the season for Birmingham as they drew at Swansea, before following that up with a comfortable win at Cheltenham in the League Cup this week.

Birmingham City summer transfer plans

It has been a very productive summer for Blues since the takeover went through, with Eustace bringing in some good players, such as Dion Sanderson and Ethan Laird among others.

So, the squad is shaping up nicely, and it’s clear the boss wants a young, hungry squad that can improve under his guidance.

In an ideal world, one or two new faces would arrive in the coming weeks, and it will be interesting to see what business is done.