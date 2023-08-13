Highlights Tom Brady expressed his delight as Birmingham City secured a 1-0 victory over Leeds United in their first home game since the new ownership takeover.

Brady's involvement at Birmingham is not just a publicity stunt, with the owners aiming to tap into his winning mentality and sporting experience to bring success to the club.

Birmingham City is on the up, with the new owners receiving praise from supporters for their impact and improvements around the stadium. Manager John Eustace will now focus on building on their positive start to the season when they face Bristol City next week.

Tom Brady revealed his delight as Birmingham City beat Leeds United 1-0 thanks to a late Lukas Jutkiewicz penalty.

Birmingham overcome Leeds in front of new ownership

It was a day to remember for Blues, who were playing their first home game since Tom Wagner and his American group completed their takeover of the Championship side.

Of course, it later emerged that NFL legend Brady was a minority owner, and he made the trip to the UK to watch the game, which included meeting fans in pubs before the game.

It’s fair to say that the game didn’t live up to the hype and excitement, as both sides struggled to create clear chances. However, John Eustace’s side got the points when Jutkiewicz converted a 90th minute penalty after Dan James had clumsily brought Ethan Laird down.

That prompted great celebrations in the stands, with Brady getting involved from the directors box.

And, taking to Twitter after the game, Brady kept it simple as he issued a three-word verdict of ‘Get in there’ which summed up the feelings of all connected to Blues.

What role does Tom Brady have at Birmingham?

Wagner has made it clear that Brady’s involvement at Blues isn’t just a publicity stunt, with the group keen to tap into his winning mentality and sporting experience as they look to bring success to Birmingham.

It remains to be seen what that will entail, but boss John Eustace told the Independent that Brady had spoken to the players before the win over Leeds.

“The new owners came into the dressing room just as I was coming out and congratulated the lads. It’s great to see Tom Brady in there as well. Tom spoke to the group before our meeting today, so that is great to have one of the most famous sporting people in the world come down and chat to the group.

“They were all very excited to listen to him and he gave us some real good words of advice. I think you can see today his presence at the club (is a benefit), the vision that he’s got for the football club is amazing.

“He wants this football club to be a world brand, he wants this Birmingham City family now all over the world, which is what we all want. We want this magnificent football club to grow and get better and be known all around the world. We’ve got a great person to come in and do that.”

What next for Birmingham City?

As mentioned, this was a big occasion for Blues, especially as they also honoured club legend Trevor Francis, so it was an emotional day at St. Andrew’s.

The supporters are delighted with the impact the new owners have made, both from the backing they’ve given Eustace to the improvements they’ve made around the stadium, and that was reflected in a sell-out against the Whites.

So, they’re a club on the up at the moment, but Eustace will just be focusing on the football, and they will be looking to build on a positive start to the season when they travel to take on Bristol City next weekend.