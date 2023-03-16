Tom Bradshaw has taken to Instagram to share a message with Millwall's supporters ahead of the club's upcoming showdown with Huddersfield Town.

The Lions are set to host the Terriers at The Den on Saturday and will unquestionably be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture following their recent escapades in the Championship.

Millwall backed up the 1-0 victory that they secured in their meeting with Reading last weekend by defeating Swansea City on Tuesday.

Goals from Charlie Cresswell and Andreas Voglsammer secured all three points for the Lions in this latest league clash.

Currently sixth in the Championship standings, Millwall will maintain their place in the play-offs regardless of the outcome of their meeting with Huddersfield as they hold a four-point advantage over their nearest challengers Norwich City.

While Millwall have won seven league games since the turn of the year, Huddersfield have experienced an extremely disappointing run of form in 2023.

The Terriers have only managed to accumulate eight points from their last 13 league games and will need to start to claim victories on a regular basis in order to avoid relegation.

Ahead of this game, Bradshaw has admitted on Instagram that he is hoping to see another sell-out at The Den.

The forward posted: "So far, so good!

"9 massive games to go starting on Saturday, hopefully another sold out Den @millwallfcinsta."

The Verdict

With the Championship campaign set to briefly pause for an international break after the next round of fixtures, Millwall will be desperate to provide their supporters with something to shout about this weekend.

After missing out on a place in the play-offs last season, the Lions are currently on course to achieve their goal of a top-six finish with Gary Rowett at the helm.

Rowett will be hoping that Bradshaw will be firing on all cylinders in the club's showdown with Huddersfield.

During the current campaign, the forward has managed to find the back of the net on 14 occasions in the Championship while he has also chipped in with three assists for his team-mates.

As a result of his impressive performances for Millwall, Bradshaw recently earned a call-up to the Wales squad for their upcoming clashes with Croatia and Latvia.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.80 in the second-tier, the 30-year-old will be confident in his ability to cause issues for a Huddersfield outfit who have failed to claim a clean-sheet in four of their last five league games.