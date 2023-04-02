Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw took to Instagram to react to his side's 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

Both sides had chances in what was a competitive encounter in the Midlands, with Adam Reach and Brandon Thomas-Asante going close for the hosts and both Bradshaw and Zian Flemming being denied by Josh Griffifths for the Lions.

Gary Rowett's side moved up to fifth in the table above Blackburn Rovers on goal difference, while they also extended their lead over seventh-placed Norwich City to four points as the Canaries were beaten at home by Sheffield United.

It was a crucial point for the Lions following their surprise home defeat to struggling Huddersfield Town last time out and it also keeps a five-point gap between themselves and the Baggies, although Albion have a game in hand.

Rowett described the display as "a really good performance at a difficult place to come" and believes his players "did more to win the game than West Brom did".

But the 48-year-old will no doubt be pleased to come away with a point, particularly considering the Baggies' strong home record under Carlos Corberan. Albion had won nine of their previous 10 home league games prior to the weekend, underlining how commendable a result it was for the Lions.

Bradshaw, who is the club's top scorer this season with 14 goals, shared a message with supporters on social media, praising the team's performance and the travelling away fans.

"Great character from the lads to go to a tough place and get a result! The fans were top draw and really made a difference. 7 massive games to go," Bradshaw wrote on Instagram.

Will Millwall make the play-offs?

The Lions have put themselves in an incredibly strong position to finish in the top six.

While the Huddersfield defeat was a setback, this was an excellent response which proves they are more than capable of holding their own against their fellow play-off hopefuls.

They have a tough clash with fourth-placed Luton Town next up at The Den, but their fixture list between now and the end of the season is relatively favourable and gives them a huge opportunity to consolidate their play-off place.

It should also be taken into account that those outside the top six, including the likes of Norwich City, Coventry City and the Baggies are all struggling for consistency, which further strengthens the Lions' chances.