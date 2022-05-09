Tom Bradshaw sends message to Millwall supporters after impressive 2021/22 campaign

Millwall achieved a very respectable ninth placed finish in 2021/22, continuing their over-performance under Gary Rowett to miss out on the play-offs by six points.

The Lions enter a difficult summer transfer window with the likelihood that Jed Wallace departs the club at the end of his contract.

One player who was tied down earlier in the season was Tom Bradshaw, and the 29-year-old had the most prolific season of his Championship career in 2021/22.

Bradshaw took to Instagram to express his emotions after rounding off the campaign at second placed Bournemouth.

He wrote: “What a season its been with ups & downs.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved as a group this year, just falling short on the last day is something we can hold our heads up high about and try and improve next year.

“Personal milestones have been broken and great friendships made with the lads.

“I’d also like to thank @alexandrakate.x and my family for the constant support they give me through the season to be the best I can be.

“And the fans have truly been exceptional this year, having them back at The Den has clearly made a difference with the points we’ve managed to accumulate at home.

“Thank you all, and see you next season.”

There were concerns over the Lions’ frontline heading into the campaign, however, along with Bradshaw’s increased attacking threat, Benik Afobe, Mason Bennett and Tyler Burey have all provided reasons for optimism at The Den.

Prior to the season, there were a lot of worries around Millwall’s capabilities in the Championship without Jed Wallace, however they now feel more secure in carrying on without their talisman in 2022/23.

The Verdict

One area that Bradshaw will need to improve on is his availability next season.

The 29-year-old scored nine times in the second tier this term, but only started 16 games, and more will be required of him with Benik Afobe also leaving the club at the end of his loan deal this summer.

Clubs like Luton Town and Brentford have led the way in recent years, demonstrating what can be achieved with one of the smaller budgets in the division, and the Lions will be looking to ensure that the contracts of key players do not run down like Wallace’s has in the future.

Bradshaw has laid a foundation this season, to kick on and be one of the club’s most reliable attacking players going into next term.