Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw has thanked his club's supporters for their "incredible support" during their 1-1 draw with Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions are enjoying a successful campaign so far, while Saturday's draw with the high-flying Black Cats takes them to just two points below the play-offs.

Neil Harris' men have remained unbeaten since a 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City on 1st October, so the Den faithful will be full of belief that this could be the season when their side manage to break into the top-six.

Saturday's result marks the second consecutive draw for the Lions, who have now won four of their last six games, including triumphs over promotion hopefuls Burnley and Leeds United, while a late equaliser against the Black Cats further demonstrated their ability to yield points from encounters with the best sides in the Championship.

Bradshaw has only made five appearances for his side this campaign, courtesy of an injury which kept him out of action for the entirety of both September and October, while his only goal of the season came in a 4-3 defeat at Bristol City back in August.

Tom Bradshaw's 2024/25 Millwall FC Championship Stats Appearances 5 Starts 4 Minutes played 345 Goals 1 Assists 0

But as the season continues, the Wales international is likely to play a key role for the Lions, and was brought on as a half-time substitute, replacing George Honeyman on Saturday.

Tom Bradshaw issues message to Millwall FC supporters

Following Saturday's fixture, the striker took to Instagram to thank Lions supporters: "Incredible character from the boys to get ourselves back into the game and get a well earned point against a solid team.

"Buzzing for @femiazeez_ to get his first @millwallfc goal, and what a time to do it! 8 unbeaten!! Thank you for the incredible support.💙😮‍💨"

The nature of the Lions' 93rd minute equaliser against the Black Cats, which follows recent victories over Burnley and Leeds, demonstrates the fighting spirit Harris has instilled in his side, who also have the skill to get results against sides who boast promotion credentials.

Millwall will look to continue their momentum heading into the Christmas period

Harris' side are currently on the sort of form which suggests that they are capable of residing in the top-six, but they are not quite there yet, as they sit two points below the play-off spots.

However, the Lions face two newly promoted sides in their next two games, and will be hopeful that by the end of next weekend, they will have forced their way into the top-six.

On Wednesday, Harris and co travel to Portsmouth, who have managed just two league wins in 15 attempts so far this term, although they did defeat Preston North End last time out.

After making the trip to Hampshire in midweek, the Lions then travel to Oxford United next weekend, and the U's were battered 6-2 by Middlesbrough on Saturday, while a visit to Sheffield United is unlikely to prove fruitful for Des Buckingham's side, who will now be looking nervously over their shoulder.

If the Lions do manage to pick up all six points from their next two outings, then they will count themselves unlucky in the event that such successful results do not guide them to a top-six spot ahead of potentially trickier fixtures throughout a congested December.