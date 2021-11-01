Tom Bradshaw sends message to Millwall fans ahead of hosting Reading on Tuesday evening

Millwall will be desperate to get back to winning ways and keep pace with the play-off places when they host Reading on Tuesday evening.

Gary Rowett’s Lions fell to a 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town on Saturday in a performance that did not reflect their recent upturn in form. Tom Bradshaw bagged a brace in a 2-1 win over Stoke City last time out at The Den and the mobile striker took to Instagram to show his determination to make amends for the lacklustre display at the John Smith’s Stadium on Tuesday evening.

He wrote: “Tough game on the weekend, but back at the den tomorrow to put things right and get back on track.”

Millwall have knocked at the door of the play-off places in the last two seasons without being able to manage that final hurdle.

Once dubbed the division’s ‘draw specialists’ the Lions have not actually been involved in a stalemate in their last six, and will be confident of yielding a positive result on Tuesday evening with the Royals arriving off the back of three straight defeats.

There is fierce competition for places to lead the line with Benik Afobe and Matt Smith hoping to displace Bradshaw in midweek, it will be interesting to see who Rowett goes with.

Bradshaw has struggled to really catch fire since his move to South London from Barnsley and at 29 years old with his contract up at the end of the season, he needs to show some kind of quality at second tier level to make a case that he should remain playing in the Championship beyond the end of this campaign.

The Millwall home faithful have been quite impatient in voicing their frustration with Gary Rowett’s style of play this season, Bradshaw does offer better movement and relies less on his physical attributes than Afobe and Smith. Maybe that will see Rowett lean towards Bradshaw for the visit of the Royals.