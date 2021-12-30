Tom Bradshaw sends message to Millwall fans after netting decisive goal against Coventry

Millwall forward Tom Bradshaw has taken to Instagram to send a message to the club’s supporters after scoring a vital goal during yesterday’s showdown with Coventry City.

The Lions sealed all three points at the Coventry Building Society Arena thanks to Bradshaw’s strike in the second-half of the fixture.

Despite being without a number of senior players for this game due to a recent Covid-19 outbreak at the club, Millwall delivered a resilient display against the Sky Blues.

Coventry made a bright start to proceedings as Callum O’Hare’s effort was saved by Lions goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Tyler Walker and Kyle McFadzean both missed good opportunities for the Sky Blues whilst Millwall duo Murray Wallace and Shaun Hutchinson also went close to breaking the deadlock.

Following the break, Bradshaw stepped up to the mark for the visitors in the 79th minute as he netted his sixth goal of the season.

As a result of this triumph, Millwall moved up to 11th in the Championship standings and are now only three points adrift of the play-off places.

Reflecting on his side’s display on Instagram, Bradshaw has admitted that it felt very special to score the winner for the Lions whilst he also thanked the club’s travelling fans for the support that they illustrated.

The forward posted: “What a game!!

“To go [and score] the winner in a game as tight as that was very, very special for me!

“The team really dug in and ground out that result, thank you for all the travelling fans, really made a difference.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Coventry are likely to rival Millwall for a play-off place this season, the importance of this result shouldn’t be understated as Gary Rowett’s side are now within touching distance of the top-six.

In order to have the best chance of climbing the league standings in the coming weeks, the Lions will need Bradshaw to maintain his form as well as his fitness.

Following a slow start to the 2021/22 campaign, the forward has recently burst into life as he has scored in four of the club’s last five league games.

With Millwall set to face Bristol City on Sunday, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Bradshaw adds to his goal-tally in this particular fixture as Nigel Pearson’s side have only managed to keep three clean-sheets in the second-tier this season.