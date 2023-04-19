Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw admitted the side were below their best against Birmingham City on Tuesday night, but he’s confident they have the ability to bounce back moving forward.

Can Millwall still win promotion?

It was a real setback for the Lions, who have had an outstanding season under Gary Rowett, but they’ve struggled for form in recent weeks, particularly on the goalscoring front.

That was evident again against Blues, as they failed to find the back of the net and lacked quality in the final third on a frustrating night. They failed to test the Blues keeper enough, and despite having plenty of possession, there was limited creativity and composure in attack.

The loss means Millwall allowed the chasing pack to close the gap, but they remain in the play-off places with three games to go.

So, they will still believe that promotion is a possibility, and Bradshaw took to Instagram to send a message to the fans that shows the team will not be giving up.

“Not the result anyone wanted off the back of a great performance against Preston. We’ve had setbacks this season and bounced back and that’s something we need to do in the next couple of weeks. Let’s get this job finished together.”

Bradshaw is likely to have a big role to play during the run-in, which starts at Wigan this weekend, as he is Millwall’s top scorer with 15 goals in the campaign so far.

Millwall must improve

You have to appreciate the honesty of Bradshaw here, and, as he mentions, you’d thought they had turned the corner with the crucial win over Preston, but they couldn’t build on that. Now, it’s one win in six, but the bigger problem is that they’ve failed to score in five of those games.

Clearly, that’s not acceptable, and it’s an area they need to improve quickly if they are to get in the play-offs. But, this is a Millwall side that have delivered on the whole this season, and they do have a decent fixture list, which includes two upcoming games against the bottom two sides in the league.

So, all connected to the club must keep their cool, and they’re still in an excellent position to reach the play-offs, which is some achievement considering the resources they have compared to many of their rivals in the Championship.