Highlights Millwall is still searching for a new manager after parting ways with Gary Rowett.

The team has drawn and lost in their two league matches since his departure.

Reflecting on Rowett's club tenure, Tom Bradshaw praised the period, citing consistent top-10 finishes and his ability to instill confidence in the players as reasons Rowett should be proud of his achievements at the club.

It is now over one week ago that Millwall announced that themselves and now former boss Gary Rowett had parted ways.

With the two parties mutually agreeing to go in separate directions, Millwall's search for Rowett's successor continues.

That means that Adam Barrett remains in charge on a caretaker basis currently, assisted by first team coach Paul Robinson.

How have Millwall played since Gary Rowett left?

Since Rowett's departure, results have been difficult to come by for the Lions' interim management team.

Preston North End away was their first clash in charge, which resulted in 1-1 draw.

That was not too bad of a result, however, the Lions then followed that up with a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

The Lions face Watford on Saturday, hoping to put an end to Millwall's run of three consecutive Championship matches without a victory.

Tom Bradshaw reflects on Gary Rowett's departure

With Rowett having been a popular figure at The Den, a number of players have spoken out about his exit from the club, with the latest to do so being Tom Bradshaw.

Bradshaw signed for Millwall in January 2019, nine months prior to Rowett's arrival at the club, but despite that, went on to score plenty of goals during Rowett's tenure.

Reflecting openly and honestly on life under Rowett, Bradshaw revealed, via Southwark News:

“I think he did he a great job whilst he was at the helm of Millwall.

"We finished in the top ten every season bar one he was here.

Gary Rowett's Millwall managerial record, as per Transfermarkt Season Matches Wins Draws Losses League Position 2019/20 35 15 11 9 8th 2020/21 51 18 17 16 11th 2021/22 50 20 15 15 9th 2022/23 48 19 11 18 8th 2023/24 12 4 3 5 15th (at time of departure) Overall Record 196 76 57 63 N/A

"To compete at that level and fall just short of the play-offs on three occasions out of four seasons, I think that’s great credit to him and the direction that he was taking the team.

“He was really composed and he filled people with confidence. And that for me never went away. He was a manager you could rely on and his record at Millwall speaks for itself and my first impressions, that he was going to direct us in the right direction, were pretty accurate.

“He should look back and be really proud of what he achieved at Millwall.”

Who will replace Gary Rowett at Millwall?

At this stage, it still remains unclear as to who will permanently succeed Gary Rowett in the dugout at The Den.

One name linked to the job has been veteran EFL boss Neil Warnock, however, these rumours were quickly shut down.

Weekly wages: Millwall's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Elsewhere, former Millwall defender Kevin Muscat is another name that has been touted as a potential candidate for the role.

It must be said, though, that links have been far from concrete so far, so it would not be a shock if further names emerged in the coming days.