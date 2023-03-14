Tom Bradshaw makes transfer admission on Millwall star

Millwall forward Tom Bradshaw believes Zian Flemming is worth a considerable amount more than what the Lions paid to bring him to the English capital last summer, speaking in an interview with Sky Sports.

The Dutchman has proven to be an excellent replacement for Jed Wallace in terms of his goalscoring contributions, recording 13 goals and two assists in 33 league appearances and managing to keep himself fit for much of the campaign.

However, it took a club-record fee to bring him to The Den last year, though they only forked out a reported £1.7m.

Bringing him in on a reasonably cheap deal may have been important for the Lions’ board who saw one of their previous top assets Wallace leave the club for free on the expiration of his contract, going on to link up with league rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Flemming’s contributions have helped to guide the Lions into the promotion mix and the 24-year-old could still add to his tally between now and the end of the season.

Promotion would put the cherry on top of what has been an excellent campaign for him, managing to handle the tag of being the club’s record signing with ease and impressing during his first season in the Championship.

Teammate Bradshaw believes his club have conducted a brilliant bit of business by bringing him in, saying: “Scouting-wise, to get Zian for what we got him for, although it was a club record, I think it was a snip of what he’s actually going to be worth. He’s had an incredible year.”

The Verdict:

The Dutchman has certainly shown enough to warrant a big fee this summer and the Lions are in a strong position to do that.

Signing a long-term deal at The Den last summer, he doesn’t have a release clause in his contract and that will allow Gary Rowett’s side to control the amount they want to sell him for.

Selling him after just one season would be incredibly disappointing for the supporters though – and they should definitely be looking to keep hold of him unless a club is willing to pay way over the odds to recruit him.

In fairness, his potential sale could actually benefit the Lions because that will allow them to address key areas and replace some of the loanees they look set to lose in the summer, including Oliver Burke, Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton and Oliver Burke.

They could also use that money to offer new deals to some of their existing players so it may not all be bad news if they did sell him for a considerable amount.

But they will surely want to keep hold of him considering how much of an asset he’s been this season – and they may find it easier to retain him if they win promotion at the end of this term.