Millwall forward Tom Bradshaw has admitted that although he is open to the possibility of staying at the club for the foreseeable future, he is refusing to dwell on the fact that he has yet to be offered fresh terms.

The 29-year-old’s current contract is set to expire next summer.

Following a relatively underwhelming start to the 2021/22 campaign, Bradshaw has managed to show real signs of promise for the Lions in recent weeks.

After netting two goals in Millwall’s clash with Stoke City, the forward provided an assist against AFC Bournemouth before scoring in last weekend’s showdown with Hull City.

Having suffered a 2-1 defeat to The Tigers at the MKM Stadium, it will be intriguing to see whether the Lions are able to get back on track in the Championship when they face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Currently 10th in the second-tier, Gary Rowett’s side could move above Swansea City and Huddersfield Town in the standings if they beat the Blues.

Ahead of this clash, Bradshaw has revealed that he is not dwelling on the uncertainty surrounding his future at Millwall.

Speaking to News At Den, the forward said: “I’m enjoying my football at the moment, I’m playing more regularly and scoring more regularly and scoring more regularly.

“If a new contract is on the table because of success or whatever then obviously that would be something to think about at the time.

“But it’s not something I dwell on too much.”

Asked whether he would be willing to stay at Millwall if he was offered a new deal, Bradshaw added: “Definitely.

“We’ve made it our home around here.

“My fiancee’s family are all based here and it’s been the longest I’ve been at a club since I was [at Shrewsbury Town].

“It’s something we’ve definitely made home and it’s something [extending his Millwall stay] I would definitely be interested in.”

The Verdict

If Bradshaw continues to perform to a high-standard for Millwall, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he is offered a new deal by the club in the not too distant future.

Having recently registered WhoScored match ratings of 8.43 and 6.84 for the Lions in their clashes with Stoke and Hull, the forward may fancy his chances of adding to his overall goal-tally on Saturday.

Utilised in a withdrawn central role by Rowett during last weekend’s defeat to Hull, it will be intriguing to see whether Bradshaw will be given the opportunity to lead the line against Birmingham.

By producing another positive performance in this fixture for Millwall, the former Barnsley man could potentially bolster his chances of earning a new contract at The Den.