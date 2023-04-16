Despite having endured a tough patch in recent weeks, Millwall managed to turn up yesterday against Preston North End when it was very much needed.

Indeed, prior to North End's visit to The Den, the Lions were winless in their last four league matches, having been beaten by Hull City and Huddersfield, and drawn with West Brom and Luton in those four.

Fortunately for them, though, with games running out, Millwall got back to winning ways yesterday afternoon, and up against one of the sides pushing to leapfrog them and jump into the top six.

Millwall took a relatively early lead in the tie, though, when Tom Bradshaw gave them a first half lead in the 14th minute, and would go on to seal all three with Zian Flemming's 72nd minute strike, despite Preston's best efforts.

What was Tom Bradshaw's reaction to the Preston North End victory?

Naturally, having won the match, and played a big part in doing so by getting on the scoresheet, Tom Bradshaw was in fine mood after the match.

Indeed, he took to social media to offer his reaction to the victory, and even had a rallying cry for everyone involved in the club ahead of another big match for them on Tuesday night up against Birmingham City.

On Instagram, Bradshaw wrote: "Massive three points!!"

"A result that’s been coming, everyone was outstanding today including the fans!!

"Let’s go again Tuesday 💙🦁 @millwallfcinsta."

Who do Millwall have left to play this season?

With just four games remaining for Millwall, it really is the sharp end of the season.

Given they are in the top five, the Lions know that their fate is in their own hands. Four wins out of four will see them able to compete for a place in the Premier League.

However, things in the Championship are rarely that straightforward, and although the club's supporters won't thank me for saying it, there are bound to be plenty of twists and turns to come.

Millwall face Birmingham City on Tuesday, in a match they will fancy winning, and with two sides in the bottom three to come after that, the club will certainly be targeting 9 points from their next three.

Blackburn Rovers at home on the final day could prove to be a huge clash, but the Lions will hope they have a play-off place sealed by then.